Here Are the Pro-Life Policies Joe Biden Has Promised to Undo

Like nearly all Democratic presidents, President-elect Joe Biden is eager to strip protections from the most vulnerable, oppressed and endangered population in America — the unborn.

After President Donald Trump spent his term protecting the sanctity of life, abortion advocates expect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to swiftly roll back many of those safeguards and funnel taxpayer dollars to fund the heinous act once again.

Even during the campaign, Biden — the supposedly devout Roman Catholic — had flip-flopped his position on supporting the Hyde Amendment, abruptly opposing the measure meant to protect taxpayers from funding abortions when it became politically expedient.

“Yesterday was the 44th anniversary of the Hyde amendment, protecting Medicaid dollars from paying for #abortion,” National Director of Priests for Life Fr. Frank Pavone tweeted a month before the 2020 election.

“It has saved 2.4 million lives so far. But @JoeBiden and the #Democrat platform want to get rid of it.”

TRENDING: Hundreds of Publisher Employees Working to Block Trump from Yet Another Platform

“They care absolutely nothing for those lives,” the Roman Catholic priest wrote.

Yesterday was the 44th anniversary of the Hyde amendment, protecting Medicaid dollars from paying for #abortion. It has saved 2.4 million lives so far. But @JoeBiden and the #Democrat platform want to get rid of it. They care absolutely nothing for those lives.#MAGA#KAG — Fr. Frank Pavone (@frfrankpavone) October 2, 2020

If only Pavone could have seen what else was coming down the pike from Biden in his zeal for abortion and disregard for the Catholic faith that he dusts off when it suits his political ambitions.

Will the Biden presidency be the most anti-life administration in history? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (83 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The official Biden/Harris agenda has since explicitly promised to restore funding to abortion giant Planned Parenthood, which snuffed out 345,000 babies in the 2018-2019 fiscal year alone.

“We have a ton of work to do to undo the harm over the last four years, but knowing we have champions there who understand what needs to happen in the first 100 days is tremendously exciting,” President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Alexis McGill Johnson told NBC News, without a hint of self-awareness about the “harm” her organization causes.

The Biden administration may funnel more money toward abortion providers through the Title X program by reopening a loophole the Trump administration closed that allowed abortion providers to rake in taxpayer dollars.

The new administration is also expected to reopen a taxpayer-funded spigot to pay for abortion abroad as well, likely following other Democratic presidents in rescinding the Mexico City Policy, a Reagan-era rule that bars any foreign non-government entity that advocates, promotes or offers abortions from receiving federal aid dollars.

Abortion advocates are also breathlessly hoping Biden will violate his Catholic faith, religious freedom and the will of the American people in one fell swoop when his administration restores the contraceptive mandate in the Affordable Care Act.

RELATED: Trump Cites Almighty Creator in One of Final Acts as President

Trump had tightened protections for employers, allowing them to follow their consciences and not provide contraceptives — including abortifacients — to their employees even if it was not explicitly a religious organization.

Despite his facade as a Catholic, Biden is a die-hard abortion advocate when push comes to shove.

He chose Harris, who opposed protecting babies already born in botched abortions, as his running mate and has laid out an agenda that is as pro-abortion as any radical’s.

Democrats are always eager to be the party of the oppressed and the vulnerable until it comes to abortion.

Biden and Harris will rabidly protect the right to abortion because it’s what their party demands.

Taking the life of an innocent child in the womb is something of a sacred ritual to the godless left, and Democratic politicians know their constituents will loyally follow anyone who protects that diabolical practice.

Our nation is about to be in for a turbulent four years that many of us will have to simply endure — except, of course, those who will be denied the right to live by the policies of the radical left.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.