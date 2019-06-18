SECTIONS
Pro-Life Rep Speaks Out After He Was Uninvited to Security Conference over Politics

House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Will Hurd listens to testimony from experts on the subject of 'deepfakes,' digitally manipulated video and still images, during a hearing in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill June 13, 2019.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesHouse Intelligence Committee member Rep. Will Hurd listens to testimony from experts on the subject of 'deepfakes,' digitally manipulated video and still images, during a hearing in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill June 13, 2019. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Republican Texas Rep. Will Hurd responded on Tuesday after his invitation to speak at a high-profile cybersecurity conference was rescinded.

“One of the things that’s disturbing, I think this is one more data point in a trend where people are uncomfortable or unwilling to engage with people who disagree with them,” Hurd said while appearing on ‘Fox and Friends.’ ”I think in the competition of ideas it’s what helps you separate fact from fiction and the only way we’re going to solve big things in this country is if we actually work together.”

Hurd was initially slated to be the keynote speaker at the Black Hat Conference, one of the world’s premier cybersecurity events.

However, only one day after his attendance was announced, his invitation was retracted.

“We misjudged the separation of technology and politics,” the organization wrote in a statement. “We will continue to focus on technology and research, however we recognize that Black Hat USA is not the appropriate platform for the polarizing political debate resulting from our choice of speaker.”

“I didn’t know what the personal politics were of my colleagues that we were shoulder to shoulder stopping al-Qaida from trying to conduct another attack on our homeland, preventing Russian spies from trying to steal our secrets and putting nuclear weapons, proliferaters, out of business,” Hurd said, referring to the nine years he served in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Was it right to revoke Hurd’s invitation?

While working in the CIA, Hurd was tasked with briefing Congress and serving tour duty as an operations officer in Afghanistan, India and Pakistan.

After to joining the agency, he continued his role in national and cybersecurity by joining Crumpton Group LLC, a strategic advisory firm, as well as becoming a senior advisor with the cybersecurity firm FusionX.

“When it comes to things like national security and cyber security [differing opinions] is even more important,” Hurd said. “The president had to send a thousand more troops to the middle east in order to deal with Iran. You’re going to likely see an increase of cyber attacks from Iranians on us and our allies and the only way we’re going to be able to defend ourselves is if the public sector, the private sector, academia, the research community all ultimately work together.”

Others have joined the conversation expressing their opinions of disinviting Hurd.

“I was looking forward to delivering my remarks on cyber security,” he continued. “I was going to keep it to cyber security and talk about how we had to cooperate together.”

Hurd ended with, “I wish them the best and I hope they have a successful conference.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

