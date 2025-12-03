'Pro-Life Spider-Man' Explains Why Planned Parenthood Closures Don't Mean 'We Are Winning the Fight Against Abortion'

Putting an end to abortion in America will require many superheroes.

Fortunately, in today’s world, telling the truth amounts to a kind of superpower. It gives those who wield it an unparalleled propensity for doing good.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, activist Maison Des Champs, more commonly known as “Pro-Life Spider-Man” for his history of scaling skyscrapers in efforts to bring awareness to the anti-abortion cause, argued that the closure of Planned Parenthood facilities should not deceive pro-life advocates into thinking “we are winning the fight against abortion.”

In fact, Des Champs compared it to streaming services and digital on-demand movie rentals replacing video stores earlier this century.

“Planned Parenthood closing Abortion Clinics in 2025 is like Blockbuster closing video stores in 2010. People aren’t having less abortions, they are just happening anonymously online through abortion pills,” he wrote.

Then, in a follow-up post, Des Champs called for meaningful abortion bans and more vigorous enforcement of relevant federal law.

“Yes, we should be happy that clinics are closing and we should still fight to close them, but we cannot fool ourselves into thinking that we are winning the fight against abortion,” he wrote. “We need to be focusing efforts on abolishing abortion and enforcing the Comstock Act.”

As noted by the health news website KFF, the 1873 Comstock Act prohibited the distribution of obscene materials through U.S. mail, including materials that result in abortion. In the present day, this presumably would include abortion-inducing pills relying on substances like mifepristone.

This matters immensely because, in the two-plus years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortions nationwide have actually increased.

According to KFF, the year 2024 saw 1.14 million abortions in the U.S. compared to 1.05 in 2023. Access to telehealth and mail-order abortion pills now accounts for one-fourth of all abortions.

In other words, Des Champs had good reasons for emphasizing enforcement of the Comstock Act and similar efforts.

Needless to say, the daredevil-like activist has more than done his part to bring attention to the pro-life cause.

In June 2022, police arrested Des Champs for climbing the 50-story Devon Tower in Oklahoma City. That arrest came only weeks after the climber scaled the SalesForce tower in San Francisco and then The New York Times building in New York City.

“The charities I’m raising money for provide housing, they provide health care services, they provide ultrasounds and adoption services to women who are abortion-minded in an effort to try to prevent them from going through with an abortion,” Des Champs told NPR after scaling The New York Times building. “So many people I talked to who are pro-choice, I can tell they haven’t been exposed to the pro-life argument.”

Moreover, the courageous activist has not limited himself to the pro-life cause. In August 2021, for instance, Des Champs climbed a 60-floor Las Vegas hotel to protest the return of authoritarian COVID mandates.

In the end, those of us who believe that life begins at conception face an uphill climb of our own.

After all, who would have believed that overturning Roe v. Wade would result in more abortions? But evil finds a way. And who knows? Enforcing the Comstock Act, though ideal, might lead to other unforeseen innovations that perpetuate the slaughter.

While we need to pass and enforce laws abolishing abortion, the changing of hearts and minds offers the only permanent solution.

Either way, one must keep telling the truth. In fact, shout it from the tops of skyscrapers if you can.

