Pro-Lifers Are Rightly Disturbed by Melania Trump's Eerily Familiar Abortion Comments

In politically charged times like these, it’s important to remember this: It’s entirely possible to fully support, endorse, and plan to vote for a presidential candidate, while still being critical of those in their orbit.

With that being said, and as unfortunate as it is to do this, it’s time to be critical of someone in the innermost circle of former President Donald Trump’s orbit.

And that would be his wife, former first lady Melania Trump.

Look, it goes without saying that Melania is a marked improvement over some recent first ladies. Her classiness is obviously preferable to the saccharine nonsense of Jill Biden, the low roads Michelle Obama likes to travel, and whatever nonsense would be in store for the U.S. should the country experience its first “first gentleman” in Doug Emhoff.

But that does not mean Mrs. Trump is above reproach, and the following X post is very much deserving of reproach:

“Individual freedom is a fundamental principal that I safeguard,” Trump said in the video posted Thursday. “Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes this essential right that all women possess from birth: individual freedom.

“What does, ‘My body, my choice,’ really mean?”

The post contains a link to Mrs. Trump’s forthcoming memoirs, which, according to The Guardian, includes a vigorous defense of abortion.

In an excerpt that fundamentally misunderstands the biblical concept of when life begins, Trump wrote: “Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes.”

Alas, this writer would be remiss not to point out that “terminate her pregnancy” is completely divorced from the fact that it’s not just her pregnancy being terminated, but the life of the unborn child.

“Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body,” Trump further alleged. “I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life.”

Unsurprisingly, her statement was swiftly condemned by prominent pro-lifers on social media.

Live Action founder Lila Rose noted that Melania Trump’s remarks eerily echoed the radically pro-abortion tones of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the topper of the Democratic presidential ticket, and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“Who is this Melania Trump, or Kamala Harris?” Rose posted to social media platform X. “Functionally the same exact position on abortion.”

Public speaker and pro-life activist Samuel Sey took things a step further, labeling Melania Trump’s rhetoric as outright “evil.”

“According to Melania Trump, little girls have the right to have an abortion, but they don’t have the right to life,” Sey posted. “This is evil.”

Even setting aside the moral issues at stake, simply on a political level, the wisdom of this Trump post is questionable.

Like it or not, single-issue voters exist. There are plenty of humble, honest, good people out there who don’t know a lick about tariffs, diplomacy, or taxation, but do care about unborn children.

There just was no good reason for Melania to upset these voters so close to the November general election.

Fortunately, while Mrs. Trump’s stumble was understandably picked up on by upset pro-life advocates, common sense was still the prevailing sentiment in other parts of the internet.

Melania coming out unapologetically in favor of abortion 50 days before the election is demoralizing, even if she’s not the one signing bills into law. I’ve said I’d vote for Trump on the immigration issue alone, and that’s still true. But let’s not pretend pro-lifers have no… — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 2, 2024

“Melania coming out unapologetically in favor of abortion 50 days before the election is demoralizing, even if she’s not the one signing bills into law,” pointed out conservative pundit Allie Beth Stuckey. “I’ve said I’d vote for Trump on the immigration issue alone, and that’s still true.

“But let’s not pretend pro-lifers have no reason to feel frustrated.”

Notice how Ms. Stuckey appears to be a single-issue voter on the matter of immigration — and that’s key.

For some people, what matters most will be the economy and the number that pops up on their paychecks. For others, it will be securing this sovereign nation’s borders. Others still will care most about preventing World War III. Some people care most about keeping average men out of women’s sports.

And some don’t think there is any better cause than protecting God’s most vulnerable creations.

Donald Trump — and clearly those around him — simply won’t bat 1.000 on all those issues, which will undoubtedly leave swathes of voters frustrated.

And that’s totally okay.

Because the truth of the matter is that whatever figure Trump and his team do end up batting on those issues will undoubtedly be higher than whatever will come of a Harris-Walz administration, should such a factually-challenged nightmare actually materialize.

Even on this very issue of abortion, this writer would implore single-issue voters to consider the alternative.

For whatever Donald Trump may or may not do as hypothetical president when it comes to abortion, it’d be infinitely preferable to whatever President Harris and her contemptible abortion-on-demand plans would wreak — to say nothing of the other important matters like the sagging economy and unchecked illegal immigration.

And as revolting as Melania’s comments are (sorry not sorry, there’s just no defending the unchecked murder of unborn children), there are two more things worth considering:

She is not the one running for president, even if she probably holds some influence over her husband (as any married man can attest to) on the matter. As The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles pointed out on X, being pro-abortion is a depressingly consistent trait among Republican first ladies.

All that being said, it’ll be important for single-issue voters to ask themselves come Nov. 5: “Whatever I may think or feel about Team Trump on said issue, will Team Harris do any better on it?”

Even through gritted teeth, the answer will almost assuredly be “No.”

