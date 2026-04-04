Pro-Lifers Shred Trump Admin's Biden-Era Title X Extension as 'Inexplicable Slap in the Face'

President Donald Trump’s administration announced an extension of Title X grants to Planned Parenthood for an additional year in a move that has irked pro-life supporters, The Daily Wire first reported on Tuesday.

The move comes after the White House halted the Biden-era Title X grants in 2025, resulting in a spate of lawsuits from Planned Parenthood and other affiliated groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union, The Daily Wire reported. The Department of Health and Human Services notably released the grants in January 2026, sparking backlash among pro-life activists, according to the outlet.

White House Spokesman Kush Desai confirmed the report in a statement provided to The Daily Caller News Foundation on Tuesday afternoon, saying the Trump administration “has issued the fifth and final year of Title X grants that were locked in place during the Biden presidency.”

“The Administration faced significant legal challenges in stopping any of these dollars from going out,” Desai continued.

“Title X funds cannot be used for abortions by law and, consistent with President Trump’s Executive Order on Enforcing the Hyde Amendment, the Administration remains committed to realigning the Title X program with the President’s pro-life and pro-family agenda going forward. HHS will soon be releasing a new Title X funding opportunity for the next five-year funding cycle that prioritizes life and promotes the pro-family agenda.”

Desai added that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services “continues to faithfully execute the One Big Beautiful Bill’s defunding of Planned Parenthood in Medicaid spending, and the Administration continues to scrap millions of taxpayer funding for the international abortion industry.”

Planned Parenthood did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America president Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a Tuesday statement that the administration funding Planned Parenthood “means propping up a business whose main purpose is to end the lives of innocent unborn children.”

“This is an inexplicable slap in the face to the pro-life GOP base,” Dannenfelser added.

“Three out of four GOP base voters support defunding Planned Parenthood. One third of those voters say they’d be less enthusiastic about voting this November if the GOP abandons pro-life policies. This is a clear abandonment as the first Trump administration enacted the Protect Life Rule to stop Title X funding of Planned Parenthood. It should have been ‘Day One’ policy in the second administration. Instead, we are 14 months in and this hasn’t been prevented.”

Dannenfelser also asserted that “enough is enough.”

President of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund Jennie Bradley Lichter wrote in a Tuesday statement posted to X that it is “absolutely maddening” that the Trump administration “is continuing to fund an org whose business model is built on ending human lives, misleading pregnant women into thinking abortion is their only option, and delivering substandard healthcare even in the rare cases when abortion is not involved.”

“@SecKennedy funding Planned Parenthood is not, by any stretch of the imagination, Making America Healthy Again,” she added.

The White House claimed in a Jan. 23 fact sheet that Trump is “the most pro-life president in history,” adding that his administration is “proud to have reversed the Radical Left’s war on family and restored a culture of life to our society — recognizing that all humans are created in the image of God, with infinite worth and boundless potential.”

The Trump administration announced earlier in March that it is launching an investigation into thirteen U.S. states that allegedly require insurance providers to cover abortion.

In July 2025, Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law, which defunded Planned Parenthood. As of November 2025, nearly 50 Planned Parenthood health centers were shut down due to the loss of Title X funds and Medicaid reimbursements, the organization reported.

Moreover, the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced in January it sent letters to 38 affiliates of Planned Parenthood requiring them to produce documents proving they were eligible to receive over $88 million in pandemic-era relief through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program when the program was operational.

An estimated 1,126,000 abortions were provided by U.S. clinicians in 2025, marking a 21% increase from 2020, the Guttmacher Institute reported in March. A Pew Research Center survey published on March 12 found that 60% of Americans said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, compared to 38% who said it should be illegal in all or most cases.

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