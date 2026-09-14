Pro-Lindsay Clancy Juror Exposed as True Crime Junky Who Pushed Trial Conspiracies

One of jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial who wanted to effectively acquit Clancy of criminal liability in the killing of her three children has been outed as a “true crime junkie” with a history of siding with women accused of murder.

The juror, Kellie Farina, is the same woman who, after the Clancy trial ended with a hung jury, ran complaining to local Boston media that the lone holdout “had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.”

According to the Daily Mirror, Farina was similarly convinced that Karen Read was innocent. Read was credibly accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car in 2022.

Farina was an “active poster” in the “Free Karen Read” Facebook group, the Daily Mirror has confirmed. The group was rife with conspiracy theories and other musings about the Read case.

INFURIATING. Juror Kellie Farina faulted the holdout for having “the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay Clancy viciously killed her children.” 🖕#IAmTheHoldOut pic.twitter.com/D3oqpgxBQP — Mr. Meanor (@JusticeMediaHQ) September 9, 2026

Without citing any evidence, in one Facebook post she blamed O’Keefe’s death on his friend, fellow police officer Brian Higgins.

“Brian Higgins is the one who KILLED John O’Keefe!!!!!” Farina reportedly wrote.

She also once published a post attacking Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the Read case, as well as Hank Brennan, the chief prosecutor in the case.

“The only mention of that POS Michael Proctor by Hank Brennan is he referred to him as bogeyman proctor during his closing arguments,” she wrote. “What a freaking joke!”

Farina was equally critical of the prosecution in the Clancy case.

Turns out Lindsay Clancy juror, Kellie Farina is a big “true crime junkie”, who posted all over the Facebook group “Free Karen Read”. How did she get on the jury? pic.twitter.com/u0RV6TyJkO — ImurHuckleberry🇺🇸 (@RobbieJill777) September 9, 2026

After Clancy’s trial concluded with a mistrial, Farina told local Boston media that the prosecutors were behaving “very, very harsh” toward Clancy, the woman who killed her own three children.

“I just found it to be harsh — very, very harsh,” she told station WBTS. “The fact that they had no character witnesses in regards to Lindsay being a bad mother. I mean…you’re presenting all these medical professionals, but nobody’s presenting, for the prosecution, a woman and a mother of three children.”

“I found them to be biased right out of the gate. I found them to also be unprofessional and just without a heart,” she added. “From statement one, there is no compassion in this courtroom right now. Which I guess is expected of a prosecution, but I thought it was very cold.”

Read was eventually acquitted in the summer of 2025.

“Over and out Page. Massachusetts Jury did their rightful duty today. Karen’s FREE,” Farina wrote in the pro-Read Facebook group after Read’s acquittal.

According to the Daily Mirror, Farina also repeatedly “joked” about committing crimes that’d land her on TV in a true-crime documentary.

“If my husband watches Greece one more time in the 35 years of our marriage, then ‘bang didi bang, I’ll be on Discovery ID,'” she wrote in a February 2015 post.

Years later in 2023, she shared an Instagram post that read as follows: “Remember, if you bury a body, cover it with endangered plants so it’s illegal to dig up. Follow me for more gardening tips!”

Farina’s conspiracism in the Read case mirrors the conspiracism that’s become popular in the Clancy case.

Despite it being an established fact that Clancy killed her three children — one that Clancy even has admitted to — many of her defenders have alleged without evidence that her ex-husband committed the killings.

“People want an alternative explanation,” Boston University media science professor Kathryn Coduto told CBS News, describing people like Farina, among others.

“They want there to be a cleaner, neater way for this to have happened, and ultimately that’s just not going to happen because no matter how you put the story together, there are three children who are dead,” she added.

Coduto refers to the cult of personality that’s developed around figures such as Clancy as “forensic fandom.”

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