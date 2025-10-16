Pro-Palestine Crowd Called Out for Their Silence After Hamas Starts Executing Arabs

The silence isn’t just deafening, it’s sickening.

As a cease-fire brokered by President Donald Trump settles over Gaza, Palestinian militants kicked off the new era in the old familiar way: Drenched in the blood of their opponents.

And the establishment media and progressives who spent two years castigating Israel for fighting for its own survival are missing in action.

CNN’s language was particularly precious:

“Reports of violence have been shared widely on social media channels, with one particularly gruesome video that was shared by Hamas-affiliated channels showing a group of masked fighters, some of whom are wearing green Hamas headbands, killing eight blindfolded people in a square in Gaza City while large crowds are watching, a possible sign of the brutality Hamas is using to reassert itself as the security force.”

A “possible sign of the brutality Hamas is using”?

Lining up eight blindfolded victims for public execution sounds like a pretty good sign that there’s brutality afoot.

And it wasn’t just those eight, of course. As CNN reported, a “Hamas-affiliated security force” called Radaa had “said that it has taken control of positions in Gaza City and ‘conducted sweeps and arrests of individuals who participated in shootings, the killing of displaced persons, and attacks on civilians.’”

In another statement, according to CNN, the group said it “has been conducting a comprehensive security operation across all areas of the Strip for several days, targeting those involved in collaboration with the occupation and its mercenaries and anyone who shelters them.”

Does this prove the pro-Palestinian protesters are hypocrites? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (105 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

In short, it’s a bloodbath.

Curiously enough, leftists like Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the bona fide Palestinian who’s rarely shy with her opinions, apparently found little to comment on about the savagery. (As of Tuesday evening, Tlaib’s most recent posts on her account on the social media platform X are mainly given over to caterwauling about the government shutdown and various other domestic political issues.)

Fortunately for the sanity of the world, there were plenty of realists on social media who were more than willing to jump into the vacuum, calling out the pro-Palestinian crowd for its silence in the face of slaughter.

WARNING: The posts below contain images and videosthat some readers might find disturbing.

Hamas is killing Palestinians across Gaza, and the world is silent. No headlines. No protests. No UN outrage. Maybe now it’s clear: they were never marching for Palestinians.

They were marching for Hamas. pic.twitter.com/7bOTg5eqy2 — Kurdish Heval (@antipasta) October 12, 2025

In #Gaza , Hamas operatives patrol the streets, brutally attacking, torturing, and killing Gazans suspected of disloyalty. The screams in the video speak louder than words.

While they never leave chance to run propaganda against #Israel pic.twitter.com/mSoDkmTL2k — AK (@DarkMagaFafo) October 13, 2025

Palestinians started killing each other the moment Israel withdrew from parts of Gaza. Does the “free palestine” crowd realize that freeing palestine would result in an internal palestinian blood bath and an imminent civil war, similar to the aftermath of Israel’s disengagement… pic.twitter.com/dZPuy0SIix — Siyad Raleme (@siyad_raleme) October 14, 2025

If the topic weren’t so deadly, the hypocrisy would be almost funny.

After the Hamas attack on Israel of Oct. 7, 2023, leftists around the world united around the idea that the Jewish state’s military response was murderous — committing a non-existent “genocide,” creating a grotesquely hyped “famine” and otherwise behaving with complete disregard for the lives of its enemies.

But when Hamas killers emerge from the rubble of the war they created and begin scouring the streets for political opponents to destroy, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, once one of the loudest voices calling for a “cease-fire,” is apparently more interested in prescription drug costs.

To be fair, Hamas murdering Palestinians is more of a man-bites-dog story than the other way around.

The group won its control of Gaza in an “election” in 2006, followed by a civil war in 2007, followed by a Hamas stranglehold on the enclave until its 2023 attack on Israel.

This is not a gang that’s much interested in persuading its opponents, whether those opponents are Jews or fellow Arabs.

But to be even more fair, the campus commandos who howled for two years that they wanted to protect Palestinian lives, the United Nations grandees who pilloried Israel, have an obligation to be honest about what the world is witnessing in the wake of the worst fighting of the war.

Instead, there’s mainly silence.

And under the circumstances, it’s the most sickening sound of all.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.