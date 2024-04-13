Pro-Palestinian Activist Hit with 16 Felonies After Going Too Far During City Council Meeting Speech

A pro-Palestinian protester was arrested Wednesday and charged with 16 felony counts after threatening to murder members of the Bakersfield, California city council.

Riddhi Patel, 28, began her remarks by calling on the city to pass a ceasefire resolution regarding the Israel-Hamas war drafted by the United Liberation Front.

“I don’t have faith that you’ll do this. You guys are all horrible human beings, and Jesus probably would have killed you himself,” she said.

“You guys don’t care about anything happening in Palestine or any other country where oppression occurs, because you don’t care about the oppression occurring here,” Patel continued.

She then noted that some people celebrate the Hindu festival Chaitra Navratri, which starts this week.

“I remind you that these holidays that we practice, that other people in the global south practice, believe in violent revolution against their oppressors, and I hope one day somebody brings a guillotine and kills all of you motherf******.”

WILD: Unhinged Pro-Palestine protestor Riddhi Patel threatens to M*RDER Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh (R) in a psychotic rant during a city council meeting. Patel is being charged with 16 felonies and is being held on a $1 million bail. pic.twitter.com/09PeBCWoNz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 12, 2024

Patel later lashed out at the city council for putting increased security measures in place, including metal detectors and a greater police presence.

Should this activist serve significant prison time if convicted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (90 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

“You guys want to criminalize us with metal detectors, we’ll see you at your house, we’ll murder you,” she said, and then left the podium.

Bakersfield City Attorney Ginny Gennaro interjected, saying to police officers standing nearby “That was a threat.”

City Mayor Karen Goh agreed.

“Ms. Patel, that was a threat, what you said at the end,” Goh said. “And so, the officers are going to escort you out and take care of that.”

Bakersfield Police Sgt. Eric Celedon said that Patel faces 16 felony counts, according to Bakersfield.com.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office blotter shows she has been charged with eight counts of threatening the seven City Council members and the mayor, and eight counts of threatening to terrorize.

Patel is being held in jail on $2 million bail.

In an Instagram post, the group United Liberation Front said it “unequivocally condemns any statements that threaten public officials,” adding that Patel’s comments ran “counter to our values.”

“It does not represent those of us in the community who continue to show up and exercise our civic duty by engaging directly with our elected representatives,” the group said.

ULF restated its call for a ceasefire resolution to be passed by the Bakersfield City Council.

Bakersfield.com said that this was the eighth week that pro-Palestinian protesters had attended the city council meeting.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.