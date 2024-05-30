The strange thing about the Israel-Hamas conflict is that the people shouting the loudest for peace are the ones who are causing the violence.

The war began on Oct. 7 with the brutal attacks carried out by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on unsuspecting Israelis sleeping in their beds, living their lives, or attending a music festival.

But after Israel began a justified defense, which in their case meant destroying Hamas in Gaza, the world attacked them for their response.

In the U.S., pro-Hamas protesters blocked streets and college campuses shouting about a cease-fire while attacking Jewish students, barricading them in libraries, and hurling racist epithets at them.

Anti-Israel protesters physically attack Jewish people for carrying Israeli flags in St Louis, USA. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/R6XNz6wiUP — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 6, 2023

Similar activities took place all over the world.

These Palestinian pro-Hamas-ISIS gangsters attacked & assulted British police officers in London. 🇬🇧 If you can identify them ➡️ @metpoliceuk #Hamas_is_ISISpic.twitter.com/4pcert8lcT — Mark Halawa – مارك حلاوه 🎗️ (@HalawaMark) November 12, 2023



Pro-Palestinian groups chant for peace while causing disruptions and inciting violence.

In Edinburgh, Scotland, a group of pro-Palestinian activists claimed responsibility for sabotaging internet cables and defacing property at a major arms manufacturer’s factory in the Scottish capital early Tuesday morning, according to the Scottish news outlet The National.

The activists released videos showing them accessing cable boxes at the Leonardo factory on Ferry Road, cutting wires, and spraying expanding foam inside to disrupt operations.

BREAKING: Palestine Action cut Leonardo’s Edinburgh factory’s internet cables, disrupting the producers of targeting systems for Israel’s F-35 fighter jets. pic.twitter.com/u45n1KmSk8 — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) May 28, 2024

BREAKING: Actionists sprayed Leonardo’s fighter jet display after they cut off internet access to the Edinburgh factory which produces targeting systems for Israel’s F-35 fighter jets pic.twitter.com/wShYtb2TtV — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) May 28, 2024

They also sprayed red paint and the message “Stop Arming Israel” on displays of fighter jet models produced at the factory.

Palestine Action Scotland stated the actions were aimed at the company Leonardo due to its supply of aircraft, laser targeting systems, and other military components to Israel, which the group accuses of committing “ongoing genocide” through its bombardment of Gaza, according to a left-leaning British outlet called Canary.

The outlet said, “The Edinburgh Leonardo weapons factory specialize in ‘high-energy military lasers,’ which are rigged to F-35 fighter jets, which Israel have been using extensively to bomb Gaza. Leonardo also supply Israel with Aermacchi M-346 aircraft and components for its Apache attack helicopters, all while benefitting from millions in Scottish Enterprise funding.”

“The weapons firm also merged with Israeli arms company RADA Electronic Industries, in a move that gives Leonardo a ‘stable domestic presence in the Israeli industrial context,'” the website claimed.

While protest and civil disobedience are protected forms of expression, intentionally sabotaging industrial infrastructure and military supply chains goes beyond activism — possibly affecting national security operations.

Where is the line between supporting terrorist governments and participating in terrorist activity?

The sabotage of military equipment is a lot worse than a few painted plane displays.

It could mean delays in the shipment of lifesaving defense equipment, which could cost lives.

It could mean failure of military equipment in the field, possibly endangering the lives of the very people these protesters claimed to be fighting for.

Activists who go beyond carrying placards and cause or attempt to cause actual harm to others should be treated as enemy combatants.

The definition of war has changed, and so has the definition of “enemy.”

