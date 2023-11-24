Pro-Palestinian Protesters Rush Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Route, Learn Humiliating Lesson When Floats Refuse to Stop
At some level, the less-dedicated members of the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel contingent of the American left have to realize their people are reaching the point of diminishing returns when some of the more-dedicated representatives of their cause thought what America really needed for the tide of opinion to turn was disrupting Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with their shenanigans.
I’ve been searching social media since Thanksgiving morning trying to find “I’m sorry” messages from those who view the leftist cause as a fashion and a personal brand rather than a lifetime call to idiocy and victimhood-worship.
I’ve drawn a blank, but surely they must be coming. At least, after a silly spectacle like this, the left has to know it’s not winning hearts and minds with Main Street America:
You’re right. Nothing will get people to join the Palestinian cause like hijacking Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Keep doing exactly what you’re doing.pic.twitter.com/fTIxX1sds1
— Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 23, 2023
According to WABC-TV, several disturbances were reported along the parade route and 34 people were arrested.
The New York-based ABC affiliate reported that one “protest broke out at Sixth Avenue at West 45th Street at about 10 a.m., 90 minutes after the 97th annual parade began.”
“About 30 protesters were protesting along Sixth Avenue when a handful jumped the barricades, ran into [the] street and apparently glued themselves to Sixth Avenue,” it said.
The protesters — dressed in white jumpsuits with words such as “colonialism” and “consumerism” printed on them, all drenched in fake blood — tried to block the parade and refused to get out of the way until authorities made them do it — which didn’t take long.
#BREAKING: Protesters SHUT DOWN Macy’s Parade route by GLUING THEMSELVES to the ground, demanding “Liberation for Palestine and Climate” blocking Sinclair Oil Corporation Dinosaur balloon.#Thanksgiving#MacysParade
Video by Ken Lopez Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/ib2HM5QnYc
— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 23, 2023
At two other locations — West 49th Street and West 59th Street — disturbances related to pro-Palestinian protesters were also reported.
“Many of the parade spectators booed the protesters once they realized what was happening,” WABC reported.
“Thirty of the protesters were issued summonses for trespassing, and four were charged criminally for resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, trespassing and disorderly conduct.”
Not that this stopped the parade.
It was at that moment that Grimace realized that diversity is not in fact our strength pic.twitter.com/YdG47IAaOn
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 23, 2023
In fact, few noticed anything aside from the fact that one individual on a float flashed a Palestinian flag along the parade route.
A Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe member just pulled out the Palestinian flag during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. They tried to cut away but he kept finding the camera. pic.twitter.com/xKKcJBF4zn
— Alec 🇦🇲 (@harryduboiss) November 23, 2023
Those who did notice — mostly along the parade route — also didn’t seem too happy about it:
Palestinian supporters disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, causing a halt to the march route. pic.twitter.com/9SMEgUBEDL
— George Ivanovich Gurdjieff ֎ #StopArmenianGenocide (@ArmanKirakosy12) November 23, 2023
According to Fox News, there was also a contingent of activists along the route waving the Palestinian flag and chanting, inter alia, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Because just like there can never be a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade without giant balloons or Santa Claus to close it out, there can never be a pro-Palestinian protest without that phrase being chanted — and an activist somewhere close nearby who’s more than willing to explain how it really isn’t anti-Semitic for tacitly calling for the expulsion of Jews from the Jewish homeland.
America, like the parade crowd, has had enough of this kind of nonsense — and those who give it legitimacy by standing with the nonsense-creators.
I’m expecting those social media apology videos posthaste, sensible liberals that may still exist.
As for those who stand with the protesters, note that nobody cares — and pulling more shenanigans like this will result in more arrests without an ounce more exposure to people whose minds weren’t already made up on this.
But if you want to get arrested, you know, feel free.
