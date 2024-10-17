Pro-Palestinian Radical Breaches Trump Secret Service Perimeter

A protester breached the security perimeter as former President Donald Trump visited the Bronx Thursday.

Trump was visiting the “Knockout Barber Shop” for a private meet-and-greet before attending the Al Smith charity dinner in Manhattan, New York, that evening, cable news outlet News12 Bronx reported.

During Trump’s visit to the shop, a bearded protester on a bicycle broke the Secret Service and police perimeter, while waving a Palestinian flag.

“Free Palestine,” he shouted.

He then yelled profanities as he tried to set fire to an Israel Defense Forces flag he was holding, but his lighter failed to spark.

An officer quickly slapped handcuffs on the man, who continued shouting in protest.

The cameraman asked the demonstrator how he broke through the perimeter, but he didn’t answer.

Instead, he continued swearing and even screamed directly into an officer’s face.

“Nobody is supposed to be doing this, you are all out of order. International Court of Law,” he said, before speaking something in Arabic.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some may find offensive.

BREAKING: Protester ARRESTED after riding through Trump’s secret service barricades shouting “FREE PALESTINE”. Police arrested him as he tried to burn IDF flag across the street from where Trump is expected to get his haircut in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/s1eg7LtTHw — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 17, 2024

The man continued ranting, sometimes appearing to babble, before police finally pushed him into a patrol car.

Trump visited the barber shop for about an hour before leaving, News12 Bronx reported.

The barbers wore shirts that read, “Make Barbers Great Again.”

A regular customer of the shop told News12 that Trump was kind and treated everyone with respect.

Social media users shared clips of Trump’s visit, showing a room full of smiling and laughing barbers.

President @realDonaldTrump hanging with the guys in Javiel’s Barbershop 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BGVEcp4BYD — Margo Martin (@margommartin) October 17, 2024

One X user claimed Trump received a haircut while he was in the shop, but no official sources have confirmed that claim.

