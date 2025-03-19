Pro-Trans Founder of Pride Org Raped 12-Year-Old, While LGBT Activist and Roommate Made Kiddie Porn

An LGBT activist has been arrested and found guilty of truly evil and disgusting criminal acts.

BBC reported Thursday that 41-year-old Stephen Ireland was found guilty of raping a 12-year-old in his apartment on April 19, 2024. Ireland co-founded a group called “Pride in Surrey” in 2018.

Ireland was also found guilty of one count of sexual assault of a child under 13, three counts of causing a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, and six counts of making indecent images of children.

His 27-year-old roommate, David Sutton, a “Pride in Surrey” volunteer, was also convicted on charges related to the attack.

Sutton was found guilty of one count of possession of an extreme pornographic image and three counts of making indecent photographs of children, according to the report.

The BBC said Ireland met the child on Grindr — a gay dating app — before he came over to his apartment. Ireland coerced him into kissing, watching pornography, smoking marijuana, and having sex.

Both defendants admitted to possessing prohibited images of children.

Ireland also admitted to possessing an “extreme pornographic image.”

Head of Surrey Police public protection team Debbie White commented, “Stephen Ireland was a sexual predator who targeted a young boy and took advantage of his age and vulnerability for his own gratification.”

She added that the two tried to hide their crimes after becoming aware of an investigation. “Both men then tried to cover up their offending by intentionally deleting material from their phones once they became aware of the police investigation and following their arrests.”

Journalist Andy Ngo posted screen shots to social media platforms of Ireland from pride events and his X account following Ireland’s arrest last year.

England: The founder and director of Surrey Pride has been arrested and charged with child s—x crimes. Stephen Ireland, a queer and trans activist, is accused of working with a pride volunteer (David Sutton aka “DJ”) to conspire to kidnap and s—xually assault a child, voyeurism… pic.twitter.com/AZN7IyAXon — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 16, 2024

A spokesperson for Pride in Surrey said the organization “utterly condemns” the crimes of Ireland and Sutton, but at what point should these LGBT idealogues’ actions stop being seen in isolation?

Is there a pattern emerging in committing evil crimes against children?

Recall the story of a transgender 51-year-old living in Liverpool who raped an 11-year-old after grooming her through their shared interest in Star Wars.

In February, Fox reported a transgender illegal immigrant from Colombia stalked and raped a 14-year-old in New York City.

Of course, there is unfortunately an array of offenders from various backgrounds with different beliefs who are wicked enough to harm children.

With that in mind, it should be a massive red flag that trans ideology consistently tries to bring children into its warped belief system.

