Many thousands are expected to gather in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to show their support for President Donald Trump and pressure Congress not to certify the Electoral College vote making Joe Biden the official winner of the 2020 election.

“We the People must take to the US Capitol lawn and steps and tell Congress #DoNotCertify on #JAN6! Congress cannot certify this fraudulent Electoral College,” the event organizers’ website, WildProtest.com, reads.

“Our presence in Washington D.C. will let Members of Congress know that we stand with Rep. Mo Brooks and his colleagues in the House of Representatives who will bravely object to the certification of the Electoral College,” the organizers added.

Displayed prominently on the website is a tweet from Trump with a link to an article by White House aide Peter Navarro documenting many instances of alleged voter fraud in key swing states.

“Peter Navarro releases 36-page report alleging election fraud ‘more than sufficient’ to swing victory to Trump,” the president tweeted earlier this month. “Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election.

TRENDING: Maryland Congressman Announces Death of 25-Year-Old Son

“Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” Trump wrote.

Peter Navarro releases 36-page report alleging election fraud ‘more than sufficient’ to swing victory to Trump https://t.co/D8KrMHnFdK. A great report by Peter. Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

Among the featured speakers scheduled for the rally, which starts at 10 a.m. at the Capitol, are Republicans Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Representatives-elect Majorie Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, state Rep. Mark Finchem of Arizona, state Sen. Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania and Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones of Georgia.

Do you think there's a chance Joe Biden's Electoral College win could be overturned? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 88% (14 Votes) 12% (2 Votes)

Finchem chaired a hearing in November for Arizona state legislators to hear election fraud claims brought by the Trump campaign legal team.

Mastriano has played a similar role in Pennsylvania, spearheading the legislative effort to address alleged election fraud.

Other featured speakers include Roger Stone, “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander, conservative commentator CJ Pearson and Tea Party Patriots co-founder Jenny Beth Martin.

Martin, who is serving on the Trump campaign’s legal team in Georgia, tweeted Wednesday, “We must demand Congress to challenge the Electoral College votes and fight for President Trump!”

BREAKING: I will be speaking at the #StopTheSteal rally in DC on January 6. We must demand Congress to challenge the Electoral College votes and fight for President Trump! RSVP:https://t.co/CvKhBBTwps pic.twitter.com/x4sCzqysGb — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) December 30, 2020

RELATED: Joe Biden Inaugural Parade Canceled for ‘Reimagined’ Virtual Event

At least 140 members of the House of Representatives, led by Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, plan to challenge the Electoral College vote.

Twelve Republican senators, including Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, will also object to the certification of Electoral College votes when Congress convenes on Wednesday.

“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws,” Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said in a statement on Wednesday.

“At the very least,” he added, “Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act.”

Cruz on Saturday announced his intention to reject the Electoral College results unless Congress appoints a commission to conduct an “emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states.”

This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.