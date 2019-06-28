Pro-Trump Jon Voight Fires Back at Alyssa Milano’s Barbs: ‘Ignorance Doesn’t Scare Me’

Republican actor Jon Voight responded to a tweet from actress Alyssa Milano on “Fox & Friends” Friday, saying “Ignorance doesn’t scare me.”

Milano retweeted a Twitter Moments post, in which Voight called Trump “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

In her tweet, actress called Voight an “F-lister trying to stay relevant” and a “has been,” in response to his praise of President Donald Trump.

Now I understand why Republicans like to discredit actors and our political views. “Stay in your lane, Jon!”“Has been!”“F-lister trying to stay relevant!”“Nobody cares what an out of touch actor thinks!” https://t.co/LcIGgBO9az — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 25, 2019

“I know that you’ll agree with me when I say that our president has our utmost respect and our love,” Voight had said in his video. “This job is not easy for he’s battling the left and their absurd words of destruction.”

Voight added that Trump and his administration have made the country “stronger, safer and with more jobs.”

When he was read the tweet on “Fox & Friends,” the vocal Trump-supporting Academy Award-winning actor initially joked, “Come at me, Alyssa. Alyssa, come at me,” before moving on to a more serious and reconciliatory tone.

“Darling Alyssa, God bless you,” he said. “I pray God sends his light of truth on all those with no truth about the Republicans and about our president, you know, and may God bless America.”

Voight also referenced his days protesting war in the 1960s before finding a new path and becoming a Republican.

“I have sympathy for people that are in ignorance,” he said.

“It doesn’t scare me. Ignorance doesn’t scare me. I was like that myself. I just root for everybody to come to the truth.”

In a video message, actor Jon Voight (@jonvoight) calls President Trump “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.” https://t.co/Ctv4zRIVp8 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 25, 2019

Voight appeared on the Fox show with Gold-Star mom Karen Vaughn, whose son, Navy SEAL Aaron Carson, passed away in 2011. Vaughn discussed the Rally for Freedom being held on the U.S. Capitol lawn on July 4 at 10 a.m.

The event, which is intended to show opposition to radical socialist policies, will also show support to Gold Star families.

Voight voiced his concern for young people today who are unaware of the “disaster” that socialism is.

“If they knew anything about the Second World War, they’d know that socialism is a disaster. It’s never produced anything anywhere in the world. It’s an economic sinkhole, but it also produces nothing but misery and violence,” he added.

