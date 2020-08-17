Jim Herman seemingly came from nowhere Sunday to win the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina, and he partially credited President Donald Trump with helping him get there.

Herman, 42, entered Thursday’s tournament in Greensboro as barely a blip on the radar for most fans of professional golf.

That is something he admitted to The Winston-Salem Journal on Sunday.

“I was pretty much under the radar all week,” Herman told the paper.

A week ago, after finishing T-77th and barely making the cut in San Francisco at the PGA Championship at Harding Park, expectations for Herman were low.

TRENDING: Debbie Wasserman Schultz Accused of Physically and Verbally Attacking 16-Year-Old Girl

On Sunday, however, he shot a 7-under 63 to edge out Billy Horshel by one stroke and finish the Wyndham 21-under at 259.

He walked away with a stunning victory by playing a steady game throughout the four-day tournament at the Sedgefield Country Club.

The now three-time PGA Tour winner plays golf with the president, with whom he wanted to share some credit.

In fact, Trump helped Herman get his start on the tour by initially bankrolling his professional career.

Jim Herman picked up his first career win at age 38. Now, at age 42, he has three. 🏆🏆🏆@GoHermie has won @WyndhamChamp! pic.twitter.com/aNNv4neTPC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 16, 2020

Speaking to The Winston-Salem Journal, Herman signaled he had not forgotten what Trump has done for him.

Herman told the outlet that he and the president last golfed together about three weeks prior to his win Sunday.

The victory in Greensboro had something in common with Herman’s other two wins: He played golf with Trump prior to each win.

RELATED: Golfer Has Car Broken Into While in San Francisco for PGA Championship

“There’s some rumors that he was definitely watching, some of the media had said he was watching,” Herman told The Journal.

“He’s a big fan of mine, a big supporter of mine. I need to play golf with him a little bit more,” he said.

Asked if he thought Trump would call him, Herman said, “We’ll see, you never know.”

Prior to winning Sunday, he spoke to USA Today about his last round of golf with the president.

Herman is a former associate professional at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey, where he and the president have been partners before.

“I’m very fortunate, I’ve had him in my corner for a long time, one of my biggest fans,” Herman told the outlet.

“So maybe I’ve got another omen,” he added.

“Whenever I play with him, I usually have some good finishes. Last two wins I had played with him either the week or two weeks before. Maybe three weeks is still within the reach of his, I guess, little bit of good luck for me.

“Yeah, he’s been very supportive of me. Hopefully, you never know, I may get a phone call from him this afternoon.”

🎙️ @GoHermie talks to the media shortly after winning the @WyndhamChamp, his third career victory. https://t.co/SYto98oF2k — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 16, 2020

Herman won at the Barbasol Championship last July in Nicholasville, Kentucky, and shared a similar sentiment of humility.

Prior to the tournament, the golfer was given 500-1 odds to win.

He took home the trophy after working on his short game, which he had been advised to do by the president.

Herman said Trump had recently advised him to change his putting grip and also his style of putter, so he listened.

Standing on the 18th green in Kentucky last year, weeks after playing alongside the president, Herman thanked his friends and apparent golfing coach.

“I think I need to see him again soon,” Herman said of Trump. “He motivates me and puts me in a good spot.”

Herman joins some pretty solid company, being one of only two golfers over the age of 40 to win since May of last year.

Whether it be an omen, steady golfing or just following good advice, Herman won again Sunday.

He has now won his third PGA tournament, and he is intent on giving credit where he feels it is due.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.