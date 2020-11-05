Pro-Trump Protesters Swarm Arizona Elections Office: 'Count Those Votes'

Hundreds of pro-President Donald Trump protesters gathering outside of the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office on Wednesday night and could be heard chanting “count those votes.”

The group began to gather around 7:30 p.m., ABC affiliate KNXV-TV reported.

Some protesters “attempted to get inside the Recorders Office. A couple of people were able to get inside at one point and asked questions about the vote count before being asked to leave,” according to the news outlet.

Maricopa County is Arizona’s most populous (with approximately 4.5 million people), encompassing Phoenix and surrounding smaller cities such as Scottsdale, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale and Goodyear.

The protesters gathered also chanted, “We love Trump” and “Fox News sucks.”

Where is the violence? https://t.co/YoG4HYebF8 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 5, 2020

Fox News and The Associated Press have called Arizona, with its 11 Electoral College votes, for Democrat Joe Biden, but other news organizations have not as counting continues in the Grand Canyon State.

Trump supporters in Arizona chant “Fox News sucks” because they called the state for Biden yesterday

pic.twitter.com/3g6ugAQPqy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 5, 2020

The Arizona Republican Party urged Fox News on Wednesday to retract its call of the race.

🚨 We’re calling on @FoxNews to retract its early and rash call that Biden has won AZ ⤵️ ➡️ 600K votes outstanding

➡️ GOP edge in remaining returns

➡️ Other outlets haven’t made a call Dial 888-369-4762 (Press 3) and tell them to retract the call! #StopTheSteal #ProtectYourVote pic.twitter.com/rxWx0pmAbp — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) November 4, 2020

Biden’s lead over Trump narrowed in Arizona to approximately 68,000 votes after counting concluded on Wednesday.

The president carried the state in 2016, beating Hillary Clinton by about 91,000 votes.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller told reporters on a Thursday morning call, “Trump is on pace to win Arizona,” Forbes reported.

CNN noted that the ballots, many of which were cast close to or dropped off at polling places on Election Day, are trending for Trump at a pace that, if it continues, would allow him to overtake Biden.

Arizona GOP Rep. Andy Biggs believes Trump will ultimately prevail in Arizona.

Anyone awake for good news? President @realDonaldTrump continues to chip away at his AZ ballot deficit! Hundreds of thousands of votes remain outstanding. President Trump is on track to take the lead & win Arizona’s 11 electoral votes! Stay tuned for more ballot tabulation! https://t.co/GRFgYaQwPe — Andy Biggs (@andybiggs4az) November 5, 2020

The Associated Press reported that as of Thursday, there were still about 450,000 ballots yet to be counted.

The news organization is continuing to monitor the Arizona race, but so far is standing by its call of the contest for Biden. Sally Buzbee, the AP’s executive editor, added, “We will follow the facts in all cases.”

Good morning! As planned our team started at 7:30 a.m. to continue counting #GeneralElection ballots. You can watch our 24 hour livestream at https://t.co/q5XN3h8GYS. (Be sure to enable flash on your computer.) We will release today’s results at 7 p.m. at https://t.co/iARFPkoxOB. pic.twitter.com/tWZ4YjhSG7 — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 5, 2020

Maricopa County reported having approximately 275,000 ballots left to count as of Thursday morning. It plans to release its next batch of results at 7 p.m. Mountain Time.

