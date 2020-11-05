Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Pro-Trump Protesters Swarm Arizona Elections Office: 'Count Those Votes'

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published November 5, 2020 at 12:58pm
P Share Print

Hundreds of pro-President Donald Trump protesters gathering outside of the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office on Wednesday night and could be heard chanting “count those votes.”

The group began to gather around 7:30 p.m., ABC affiliate KNXV-TV reported.

Some protesters “attempted to get inside the Recorders Office. A couple of people were able to get inside at one point and asked questions about the vote count before being asked to leave,” according to the news outlet.

Maricopa County is Arizona’s most populous (with approximately 4.5 million people), encompassing Phoenix and surrounding smaller cities such as Scottsdale, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale and Goodyear.

The protesters gathered also chanted, “We love Trump” and “Fox News sucks.”

TRENDING: Discovery of Arizona Data Error Suddenly Throws Early Calls for Biden Into Question

Fox News and The Associated Press have called Arizona, with its 11 Electoral College votes, for Democrat Joe Biden, but other news organizations have not as counting continues in the Grand Canyon State.

The Arizona Republican Party urged Fox News on Wednesday to retract its call of the race.

Biden’s lead over Trump narrowed in Arizona to approximately 68,000 votes after counting concluded on Wednesday.

RELATED: GOP Blasts Fox Over Early AZ Call, POTUS Adviser Makes Lawsuit Announcement

The president carried the state in 2016, beating Hillary Clinton by about 91,000 votes.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller told reporters on a Thursday morning call, “Trump is on pace to win Arizona,” Forbes reported.

CNN noted that the ballots, many of which were cast close to or dropped off at polling places on Election Day, are trending for Trump at a pace that, if it continues, would allow him to overtake Biden.

Arizona GOP Rep. Andy Biggs believes Trump will ultimately prevail in Arizona.

The Associated Press reported that as of Thursday, there were still about 450,000 ballots yet to be counted.

The news organization is continuing to monitor the Arizona race, but so far is standing by its call of the contest for Biden. Sally Buzbee, the AP’s executive editor, added, “We will follow the facts in all cases.”

Maricopa County reported having approximately 275,000 ballots left to count as of Thursday morning. It plans to release its next batch of results at 7 p.m. Mountain Time.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Watch: Rachel Maddow Gasps, Says 'Oh God' When She Realizes Trump Is Gaining in Arizona
Pro-Trump Protesters Swarm Arizona Elections Office: 'Count Those Votes'
Rev. Franklin Graham Responds to Potential Efforts To 'Steal' the Election by 'the Enemies of God'
In Repudiation of White Supremacy Narrative, Hispanic Voters Gave Florida to Trump
Report: Trump Insiders Believe 'They Are in a Good Position' as Results Roll In
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×