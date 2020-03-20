Pro-Trump Reporter Posts Scathing Response After Anonymous Coward Leaves Insult on Her Desk

A conservative reporter found an anonymous insult on her desk after countering a mainstream media narrative during a briefing with President Donald Trump, but she quickly proved that she will not be bullied with a response of her own.

One America News Network’s chief White House correspondent, Chanel Rion, seemingly invited the hate of her fellow journalists during a Thursday media briefing by comparing the non-racist term “Chinese food” with “Chinese virus,” a phrase referring to the coronavirus that the left now claims is racist.

“Do you consider the term ‘Chinese food’ racist,” Rion asked, “because it’s food that originates in China or it has Chinese roots?”

“On that note, major left-wing news media, even in this room, have teamed up with Chinese Communist Party narratives and they’re claiming you are racist for making these claims about Chinese virus.”

Rion wasn’t done thrashing the mainstream media, and continued to hammer the anti-Trump publications as their reporters sat right beside her.

“Is it alarming that major media players,” Rion continued, “just to oppose you, are consistently siding with foreign state propaganda, Islamic radicalism, Latin gangs and cartels? And they work right here at the White House with direct access to you and your team.”

Of course, Trump doesn’t think “Chinese food” is racist. Nor does he think calling SARS-CoV-2 the “Chinese virus” is racist. (He realizes it’s simply a way to hold China accountable for the destruction its lies have created.)

But that doesn’t seem to be true of the mainstream media at large.

Shortly after asking her narrative-bucking questions, Rion returned to her desk to find a surprising letter.

The anonymous letter simply read “Do you think your question was helpful in halting the spread of the coronavirus?”

Someone left this note for the OAN personality at the White House: “Do you think your question was helpful in halting the spread of the coronavirus?” pic.twitter.com/Jy8rzVs5Y0 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 19, 2020

There’s no telling who left it.

It could have been any of the reporters in the room with Rion and Trump, possibly feeling snubbed or attacked at the pointed question.

It could have been an aide, cameraman or any one of the number of people with access to her desk.

Rion wasn’t about to be bullied however, and soon posted a fiery response for all to see.

“Dear Anonymous,” she began.

“Questions don’t halt or advance viruses, and can’t of course, but fake news and false accusations against President Trump made by agenda driven scribblers like you, advance public panic ABOUT viruses and in retrospect the panic will prove worse than the virus — my question spoke the very truth you work every day to suppress, to wit.”

Rion gave a stunning defense of Trump and his response to the COVID-19 outbreak while slamming the leftist media for their attempts to “reinstall the wretched Obama” by way of former Vice President Joe Biden.

“You lose because you lie,” she continued, “and when fake news loses, America wins.”

Instead of uniting behind Trump in a singular drive to wipe the novel coronavirus from the face of America, the leftist media is using it as another battleground to damage the president.

Judging by their ongoing behavior, this unacceptable hostility won’t stop anytime soon.

