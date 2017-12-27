Pro-Trump Singer Shares Photo, Accuses Corey Lewandowski of Sexual Assault

Joy Villa, singer and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, filed a police report accusing Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of sexual assault.

During a party at Trump International Hotel on Nov. 28, Lewandowski allegedly slapped her on the buttocks twice while the two posed for a photo, according to a police report Villa filed on Christmas Eve.

Here’s the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior. https://t.co/61EYvOG4e9 pic.twitter.com/a8NgLnvCEZ — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) December 23, 2017

“He grabbed me very boisterously, unexpectedly,” Villa stated, adding that Lewandowski “smacked” her bottom “really hard, almost violent in nature.”

She added that Trump’s former campaign manager “was drinking” and “acting like a clown.”

Villa reportedly told Lewandowski that he could be reported for sexual harassment, to which he allegedly replied, “I work in the private sector.”

After the incident occurred, Lewandowski reportedly “laughed and walked away,” according to Villa.

The singer, who is eyeing a congressional run in Florida, made it clear to the public that politics was not involved in her decision to level charges against Lewandowski.

“This issue of sexual harassment and sexual assault is a non-partisan issue,” she said. “Democrat or Republican, all of us should join to combat this.”

As reported by the Associated Press, Villa was initially reluctant to go public with her encounter.

“I was initially fearful to come forward with this,” she stated, citing the reluctance to bring shame on Lewandowski or his family.

Villa told CNN that she wants to hear an apology from Lewandowski.

“If he would apologize, that’s all I want,” Villa said.

However, after unsuccessful attempts at contacting Trump’s former campaign manager Villa decided that filing a report was the best decision to make.

“I did nothing wrong,” Villa added. “I realized if he’s not going to respond or apologize to me, I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Lewandowski made headlines in March 2016, after he was caught on surveillance footage grabbing Breitbart News reporter Michelle Fields and pulling her away from then-candidate Trump. Fields originally filed a misdemeanor battery charge against Lewandowski, but the charge was later dropped.

Lewandowski was fired from his position as campaign manager shortly after the incident before going on to start his own lobbying firm — a firm he resigned from in early 2017.

Lewandowski recently co-authored a New York Times bestselling book alongside fellow Trump campaign manager David Bossie titled, “Let Trump Be Trump: The inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency.”

The publication provides exclusive insider details behind Trump’s historic road to the presidency, including the origins of his famous campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

That slogan is what catapulted Villa to national prominence in 2017 after she appeared at the Grammy Awards draped in a “Make America Great Again” dress.

