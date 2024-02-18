Pro-Trump Truckers Threaten to Refuse NYC Deliveries After Verdict Against 45

Truck deliveries to New York City could be grinding to a halt.

In the aftermath of last week’s decision by a New York Supreme Court judge ordering former President Donald Trump to pay a huge amount in damages in a trumped-up civil court case, a conservative trucker announced the beginnings of a boycott against the Big Apple.

And it could hit where it hurts.

As the New York Post reported Saturday, the trucker and social media influencer known as “Chicago1Ray” posted a video to the social media platform X on Friday night declaring that some trucks will simply refuse to make deliveries to New York City to protest.

WARNING: The following post and video contains graphic language some readers will find objectionable.

I’ve been on the radio for over an hour and I’ve talked to at least (10) Truckers who are gonna start refusing loads of Monday for (NYC) …I talked to (3) guys that I work with who texted the boss and told him no (NYC) Truckers are (95%) Trump… it’ll get overturned on appeal… pic.twitter.com/qVzx4RKUmd — Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) February 17, 2024



“Truckers are for Trump, man,” the man said in the video, estimating “95-96 percent” of his colleagues support the 45th president.

The verdict against Trump was issued by New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Ergeron, a viciously anti-Trump jurist who not only ordered Trump to pay more than $350 million penalties in a case accusing him of civil fraud, but also barred Trump from being an officer or director of a corporation doing business in New York for three years.

Ergeron also barred Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, from being executives in New York businesses for two years, according to CNN.

Should truckers stop deliveries into New York City? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (2325 Votes) No: 2% (46 Votes)

Trump’s lawyers are appealing (despite the name, the New York Supreme Court is not the highest level in the state).

But however the case works out, the message from Ergeron’s courtroom was clear: The Democratic power structure has no qualms about abusing the legal system to attack Trump, the most powerful political opposition figure to President Joe Biden.

According to “Chicago1Ray,” there are some truckers who want to send a message right back: We’re not going along.

“They’re going to start refusing loads to New York City starting on Monday,” he said in the video.

“I don’t know how far across the country this is, or how many truckers are going to start denying loads to go to New York City, but, I’ll tell you what — You f*ck around and find out.”

The idea had plenty of support on social media. “Chicago1Ray’s” video had been viewed 5.8 million times by late Sunday morning, with more than 55,000 “likes.”

We can always rely on the “Trucker” to restore some semblance of “the right thing” in response. Thank You from the many here on “X” for your courage to stand up to the Marxist leftists . . . — Marvin Davis (@MarvinDav313) February 17, 2024

Do it! Let us know how we can help!

You’re NOT alone in this fight! pic.twitter.com/LYTPJ9DrKG — Philip Bergen (@philipbergen) February 17, 2024

God bless our truckers. The people need to show their power. Enough. Bud Light for NY it is. — Nomuck (@MagaNomuck) February 17, 2024

Truckers have gotten political before taking stances Democrats despise. Readers might remember back in 2022, when a convoy circled the Beltway around Washington protesting coronavirus restrictions and demanding transparency from the Biden administration about how decisions were being made.

The more Americans learn about how those decisions came about, the more arbitrary, capricious and tyrannical they seem.

What Ergeron’s ruling really showed is that Democrats have no problem using what’s supposed to be a justice system in a way that’s just as arbitrary, capricious and tyrannical.

Americans have seen the same behavior from special counsel Jack Smith, from the hideously biased Washington D.C. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, from Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis, from Attorney General Merrick Garland, to the whole corrupt Democratic structure bent on keeping a doddering, almost certainly corrupt Joe Biden ensconced in the White House for four more years.

Cities depend on truck deliveries to stay stocked with food and goods, so any sizable threat to trucking transportation could be a very big deal for the Big Apple. Still, how any kind of threatened refusal to halt deliveries to New York City will affect daily life, if it even happens at all, remains to be seen.

But even the idea is a sign that large segments of the American public can see the Democratic constant use of the law to attack Trump for the corruption it is.

Conservatives and Republicans owe it to the country to make sure that it’s not forgotten in November.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.