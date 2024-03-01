When you hear the name “Sting” you will inevitably think of the legendary musician best associated with The Police.

The 72-year-old English musician and activist is still active today after beginning his legendary career in the ’70s.

The second-most famous “Sting” of all time is, without question, the professional wrestling icon — but unlike his musical counterpart, the wrestling Sting sees a definitive end of the road to his decades-long career.

And that end comes Sunday, with All Elite Wrestling’s annual “Revolution” pay-per-view.

The 64-year-old Sting, whose government name is Steve Borden, will wrestle the final match of his illustrious career at “Revolution” when he and Darby Allin, the AEW tag team champions, defend their titles against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, best known collectively as the Young Bucks.

In a cool twist, “Revolution” will emanate from Greensboro, North Carolina — the same place where Sting first began to skyrocket toward professional wrestling stardom nearly 40 years ago.

Borden began his wrestling career in 1985, though he originally went by the far less marketable “Blade Runner Flash” moniker before re-branding to “Sting.”

From there, Sting became a star act for virtually every major North American professional wrestling company.

His decades-long career spans stints in WWE, WCW, TNA, Impact Wrestling and, obviously, AEW.

But for as iconic of a wrestler as he currently is, Sting didn’t have the smoothest road to stardom.

As with most young men who have superstardom thrust upon them at a young age, Borden developed a number of issues pertaining to drug addiction in his younger days.

“The best part was being in the middle of the ring because the roar of a crowd in a packed stadium is pretty awesome. But once I had that power, I made all the wrong choices,” Borden told the Los Angeles Daily News back in 2006.

That same outlet described Borden as a “born-again Christian.”

Borden credits that faith with his turnaround from the days of drug abuse and adultery.

“I made a lot of bad choices that led to a lot of severe consequences,” Borden told The Christian Post in 2018. “I was addicted to painkillers and muscle-relaxers. I was drinking alcohol.”

Borden added: “I had lied to my now ex-wife for years about what I was doing on the road as far as adultery and women. So I had lots of skeletons in the closet and I found myself with no ability to fix it all.”

“Because there’s no amount of money, no drug, no woman, no man, no doctor, no nothing that’s going to be able to get me out of this deep dark despair,” Borden explained. “God, from this day forward, I will live my life for You.

“You must come and fix me, come and live inside of me. No more lip service, show me how to live, how to be a Christian, how to be a man.”

After telling The Christian Post that he needed a “one step program” instead of a “twelve step program,” Borden made it clear that Jesus Christ ultimately saved his soul.

“He saved my life and He fixed me,” Borden said.

AEW Revolution begins at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, with a pre-show beginning an hour prior.

