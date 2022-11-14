'I Probably Voted for the Wrong Person': Video Exposes Absolute Mess with Ballots on Election Day

Turning Point USA president Charlie Kirk shared a video Monday from a Maricopa County, Arizona, polling location showing firsthand the vote machine tabulation problems thousands of people experienced on Election Day last week.

County officials stated that day that one-in-five polling voting was having these issues caused by poor ballot print quality preventing the tabulators from reading the votes cast.

The Washington Post reported that ultimately 70 of the county’s 223 polling locations experienced the tabulator reading problem, so over 30 percent versus the 20 percent county officials had originally indicated.

In the video posted by Kirk, who is a strong supporter of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a man tries multiple times to get a tabulator machine to accept his ballot.

He first asked, which one he should use, and someone said, “One’s as bad as the other…Choose your poison.”

The voter tried two tabulators, but they wouldn’t accept the ballot.

“It’s never going to go through, is it?” the man said.

This same scene played out tens of thousands of times all across Maricopa County. How many voters were disenfranchised or simply ran out of time? If the majority of ED voters were Democrats, this would be the number 1 news story in America still today. Total joke pic.twitter.com/noY1RRQv0Q — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 14, 2022

Someone stated that a person who just voted before him had his ballot go through on the first attempt.

“I probably voted for the wrong person,” the voter wryly responded.

Kirk tweeted, “This same scene played out tens of thousands of times all across Maricopa County.”

“How many voters were disenfranchised or simply ran out of time? If the majority of [Election Day] voters were Democrats, this would be the number 1 news story in America still today. Total joke,” he added.

The poll worker in the video did inform the voter he could put his ballot in the “Box 3” slot below the tabulator machine. There it was to be taken to Maricopa County’s central processing facility in downtown Phoenix for later counting.

County officials said approximately 17,000 Election Day ballots went into “Box 3.”

Election officials in Maricopa County have begun counting 17,000 “drop box 3” ballots. Many of these are the ballots that had printing issues at 70 voting locations across the county.pic.twitter.com/onYQoe1aZg — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 10, 2022

The polling location in Anthem — a ruby red community of about 30,000 people north of Phoenix — was one of the locations in Maricopa County that experienced ballot tabulator problems on Election Day. Anthem also happens to be the home of The Western Journal.

Arizona Republican National Committee member Tyler Bowyer posted a video from the Outlets at Anthem polling place at about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning on Election Day in which the polling site director explained that one of the voting tabulation machines was not working while the other was only successfully taking ballots 75 percent of the time.

“So 25 percent of them are being misread and it could be printer issue or it could be the tabulator itself,” said the director, who wore a badge indicating his name was Richard.

“So when it’s misread you have an option to put it into what’s called ‘Box 3,’ whether it goes downtown and gets read manually or whether it gets refed into our tabulators,” he said.

Long lines in Anthem, Arizona with Poll Workers explaining that the @maricopacounty machines are not working. Do not get out of line! pic.twitter.com/lInh8KnTz3 — Tyler Bowyer 🇺🇸 (@tylerbowyer) November 8, 2022

Upon hearing this news, a woman responded to Richard that she did not trust her vote to be counted if it was sent downtown. She left the line announcing, “I’ll come back.”

I went over to see how the vote was going at the Anthem polling location at approximately 1:15 p.m. I spoke with Richard who told me the printer issue was fixed and the tabulator machines were now working.

However, it took Lucas McLuhan, who works for The Western Journal, five times to get a tabulator to accept his ballot at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Lucas also had to wait almost two hours to vote, which is what those in line told me when I asked at around 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. When I returned at 8:30 p.m. the last of those who had made it into line by 7 p.m. when the polls closed, were still awaiting their chance to cast a ballot.

I would say the line was probably a quarter of a mile long at 1:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Here is the problem w/ what happened in Maricopa County on Election Day. This is Anthem, north of Phoenix at about 1:15 pm. Ruby red district of about 30K people. Only one polling location. Ballot tabulators not working in the morning. 2 hr wait to vote midday and still at 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/CY35yQWwq5 — Randy DeSoto (@RandyDeSoto) November 14, 2022



If Kari Lake and some of the other Republican candidates like attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh should come up short, the only fair remedy would be to redo the Maricopa County election.

Sixty percent of Arizona voters live in the county.

Hamadeh tweeted on Saturday, “REMEMBER: 72%+ of the votes on Election Day in person were Republican. When you have 30% of the tabulating machines failing, causing people to leave the lines and give up. This is voter suppression targeting a political party.”

REMEMBER: 72%+ of the votes on Election Day in person were Republican. When you have 30% of the tabulating machines failing, causing people to leave the lines and give up. This is voter suppression targeting a political party. — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) November 12, 2022



“Who benefits?” is the question many ask when something bizarre like 30 percent of the printers malfunctioning on Election Day happens.

In this case, Democrat Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs may be one of the main beneficiaries.

It could all be coincidence, incompetence, etc., but regardless the only fair remedy if Hobbs “wins” is a Maricopa redo, this time with the election done right.

