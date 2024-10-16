Share
President Joe Biden, left, had what appeared to be an intense conversation with former President Barack Obama at a memorial service Wednesday for Ethel Kennedy in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden, left, had what appeared to be an intense conversation with former President Barack Obama at a memorial service Wednesday for Ethel Kennedy in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan- AFP / Getty Images)

Problems Between Obama and Biden? Tense Moment During Ethel Kennedy's Funeral Steals Viewers' Attention

 By Randy DeSoto  October 16, 2024 at 4:53pm
There appeared to be some tense moments between President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama at the funeral for Ethel Kennedy Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

The widow of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy died Thursday at the age of 96. She was among the last prominent figures connected to her brother-in-law John F. Kennedy’s “Camelot” presidency.

Before her funeral service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, Biden appeared to be having words with Obama, as former President Bill Clinton watched seemingly uncomfortably from the side.

At one point Obama could be seen shaking his head “No” as he looked away from Biden with his arms crossed.

Obama then began to turn his back on Biden, who tapped the 44th president’s arm to get his attention back. The exchange seemed to get less tense at that point.

In August, Politico reported that Biden still harbored hard feelings toward Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among others in the Democratic Party, for essentially forcing him to withdraw from the presidential race in July following his disastrous debate performance against Republican Donald Trump.

Biden’s main frustration with Obama, according to Politico, was that Obama wouldn’t tell him to his face about any concerns the former president had about his candidacy.

After the June debate, Obama had shown support for Biden with a post on X, writing that “bad debate nights happen,” but then went dark, letting the momentum build to remove the president from the Democratic ticket.

Biden, Obama, Clinton and Pelosi were among those who spoke at Ethel Kennedy’s funeral, along with several members of the Kennedy family.

Biden looked none too happy when Pelosi addressed him directly while giving her remarks at the funeral.

Regardless, she cheerily said, “Mr. President, Mr. President, Mr. President. How perfect for Ethel to have three great presidents of the United States speak at her funeral.”

Axios reported that Pelosi revealed earlier this week that she and Biden have not spoken for months since she helped orchestrate his ouster.

