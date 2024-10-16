Problems Between Obama and Biden? Tense Moment During Ethel Kennedy's Funeral Steals Viewers' Attention

There appeared to be some tense moments between President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama at the funeral for Ethel Kennedy Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

The widow of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy died Thursday at the age of 96. She was among the last prominent figures connected to her brother-in-law John F. Kennedy’s “Camelot” presidency.

Before her funeral service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, Biden appeared to be having words with Obama, as former President Bill Clinton watched seemingly uncomfortably from the side.

I found the full exchange between Obama and Biden at Ethel Kennedy’s funeral — a VERY tense conversation 20 days out from the election. If anyone can read lips, please let me know what they’re saying. It’s probably good. pic.twitter.com/BIZTL61SHT — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 16, 2024

At one point Obama could be seen shaking his head “No” as he looked away from Biden with his arms crossed.

Biden irritates Obama Watch Obama’a crossed arms. Not looking him in the eye. Sour facial expressions. Attempts to walk away… pic.twitter.com/Jc92dkjXB5 — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) October 16, 2024

Obama then began to turn his back on Biden, who tapped the 44th president’s arm to get his attention back. The exchange seemed to get less tense at that point.

Do you support Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (164 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In August, Politico reported that Biden still harbored hard feelings toward Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among others in the Democratic Party, for essentially forcing him to withdraw from the presidential race in July following his disastrous debate performance against Republican Donald Trump.

Biden’s main frustration with Obama, according to Politico, was that Obama wouldn’t tell him to his face about any concerns the former president had about his candidacy.

After the June debate, Obama had shown support for Biden with a post on X, writing that “bad debate nights happen,” but then went dark, letting the momentum build to remove the president from the Democratic ticket.

Biden, Obama, Clinton and Pelosi were among those who spoke at Ethel Kennedy’s funeral, along with several members of the Kennedy family.

Biden looked none too happy when Pelosi addressed him directly while giving her remarks at the funeral.

Nancy Pelosi was just speaking at Ethel Kennedy’s funeral. Look at Biden’s face when she starts talking about how great he, Obama, and Clinton have been as presidents. He despises her. pic.twitter.com/dkH2hpt54i — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) October 16, 2024

Regardless, she cheerily said, “Mr. President, Mr. President, Mr. President. How perfect for Ethel to have three great presidents of the United States speak at her funeral.”

Axios reported that Pelosi revealed earlier this week that she and Biden have not spoken for months since she helped orchestrate his ouster.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.