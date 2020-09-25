For months, Democrats and the liberal media have been claiming everyone must vote by mail this year to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

For just as long, conservatives have responded that this sudden push for mail-in voting opens the door to fraud and might overwhelm the U.S. Postal Service.

Now, many on the left have changed their minds.

Axios reported Thursday that Democrats and left-leaning organizations are pivoting from encouraging mail-in voting to encouraging people to vote early and in person.

The shift comes as more and more evidence confirms what some on the right have been saying all along: The USPS is not equipped to handle the massive number of anticipated mail-in ballots. Additionally, it’s much easier for a voter to screw up a mail-in ballot, resulting in that ballot not being counted, than it would be in person.

In Nevada’s statewide primary in June, for instance, over 12,000 ballots had either missing or mismatched signatures. After individual voters were notified, fewer than half (approximately 45 percent) were cured and counted, as reported by FiveThirtyEight.

In states such as North Carolina and Florida, young minority voters have had their ballots rejected more than white voters, Axios reported. Most of the ballots that have been rejected were from new voters or those who voted in person in the last election.

It comes down to this: People in most states are largely unfamiliar with the mail-in voting process, so there is significant room for error.

The potential for ballots to be rejected is particularly concerning for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his campaign: New data from Axios shows that the more a voter hates President Donald Trump, the more likely that person is to vote by mail.

New interactive tool shows Biden’s mail voting danger https://t.co/ngb6mBrnWI — Kenneth R Barrett (@KRBCanada1) September 24, 2020

In other words, issues with mail-in ballots will likely hurt Biden much more than they hurt Trump.

This isn’t exactly surprising, as Democrats have been touting mail-in voting, supported by coronavirus panic porn, for months; meanwhile, Republicans have been encouraging in-person voting and exposing potential issues with unprecedented and rushed mail-in voting.

What’s amazing is watching the left’s narrative fall apart in real time.

Just weeks ago, many on the left were fetishizing mailboxes, worshipping mail carriers and complaining that Trump was undermining the integrity of the election by voicing concerns about mail-in voting.

Now, they’ve been forced to back off their reflexive opposition to anything Trump says because — surprise, surprise — mail in-voting is proving to be as problematic as conservatives have been saying, and it’s likely to disproportionately negatively affect Biden.

Tablet magazine Associate Editor Noam Blum made an excellent point on Twitter about the Democrats’ epic flip-flop.

“Impossible to overstate how a pivot like this after the mailbox fetishism that went on for about 15 minutes makes people numb to that type of reaction regardless of its merits,” he said Thursday.

Impossible to overstate how a pivot like this after the mailbox fetishism that went on for about 15 minutes makes people numb to that type of reaction regardless of its merit. https://t.co/xcgPkfNxWP — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 24, 2020

He’s right. When you constantly change your positions to fit a narrative, don’t be surprised when people stop listening to you.

It’s clear ballot problems could have a major impact on the results of the presidential election. Remember, in 2000, Republican George W. Bush won Florida, and therefore the presidency, by just 537 votes.

However you decide to vote this fall, make sure to read and follow all ballot instructions.

