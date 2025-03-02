Professional Photographer Covering Disaster Couldn't Help Noticing the Power of Christian Charity

Much of the southeastern United States is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Helene.

The storm dumped water across North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and several other states, wiping out entire towns and leaving thousands homeless.

We were in the midst of a heated election cycle, so we only noticed the generational disaster for a few days or weeks, before shifting our attention back to the latest barbs thrown between the candidates.

But Matt Van Swol, a professional photographer who lives in Asheville, North Carolina, does still have his focus on the region.

In particular, he recently tweeted that Christian groups have been present in the state, offering a helping hand.

Though he himself is not a Christian, he can’t help but notice their selflessness.

“I’m not a religious person, but I see Samaritan’s Purse EVERYWHERE in Western North Carolina,” Van Swol said.

“They have literally been here for 5 months straight helping us and have asked for nothing in return,” he added.

“Say what you will about religious groups,” he continued, “but they 100% show up when it counts.”

Do you support Christian charity? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (498 Votes) No: 2% (8 Votes)

I’m not a religious person, but I see Samaritan’s Purse EVERYWHERE in Western North Carolina. They have literally been here for 5 months straight helping us and have asked for nothing in return. Say what you will about religious groups… but they 100% show up when it counts. pic.twitter.com/U4SZMxlM9E — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 22, 2025

Van Swol shared a video of a local news report showing Samaritan’s Purse volunteers, all wearing neon orange t-shirts, completing various cleanup projects in the area.

The news outlet interviewed volunteers who have been serving with Samaritan’s Purse for years and captured the reactions of grateful residents.

Other social media commenters lauded Samaritan’s Purse for their roles in previous disasters, even comparing their response to the apparent absence of the federal government.

“They were here for us after Ian as well in fact, they were one of the first year and last to leave,” one user said.

“Samaritan’s Purse rebuilt my town after it was destroyed in a flood. FEMA did next to nothing,” another added. “A bunch of other church groups came in and did good work. We also helped ourselves and our neighbors.”

The work completed by Samaritan’s Purse testifies to the uniqueness of American Christianity.

Sincere evangelical Christians in America are some of the most charitable people in the world.

From adopting babies and caring for the homeless to helping impoverished countries and providing disaster relief, American Christians take seriously the duty to love our neighbors as ourselves, because Christ first loved us.

There are many problems with our culture, and even with our Christian culture, in this nation.

But the fact that a basic spirit of Christian charity, selflessness, and generosity still remains, even to the extent of being noticed by unbelievers, is a refreshing sign and a reason to take heart.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.