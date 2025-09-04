Professor Accused of Tear-Gassing Feds as They Rescued Suspected Child Slaves Just Got Nailed by Grand Jury

A California professor of philosophy is getting a first-hand lesson in federal criminal law.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Cal State professor Jonathan Caravallo on a felony count of assault on a federal officer over Caravello’s actions during a raid in July on a California marijuana farm.

And for Caravello, that could mean plenty of time behind bars to think things over.

BREAKING: A federal grand jury has just INDICTED Cal State Professor Jonathan Caravello after he threw a TEAR GAS canister at federal agents raiding a weed farm in California He now faces 20 YEARS in prison Our university systems need MASSIVE purges. The people should NOT be… pic.twitter.com/c6xrrdUifs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 3, 2025

Caravello, 37, is accused of being part of a mob that tried to stop the July 10 Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Customs and Border Protection action in Camarillo, California.

It was an action that, combined with another raid that day in Carpinteria, California, resulted not only in the arrests of illegal aliens but the rescue of 14 children from “potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking,” according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

🚨 Meet “Professor Resistance” — a Cal State academic just indicted for lobbing tear gas at ICE during a July 10 raid on a cartel-run weed farm in Camarillo. Jonathan Caravello, 37, now faces 20 years in prison. ICE busted 300+ illegals and freed 14 kids from forced labor — and… pic.twitter.com/xnpWrZcWj2 — Jake (@JakeCan72) September 4, 2025

In everyday English, “exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking” sound like they could be summed in a single word — slavery.

Even if there are wages involved, illegal aliens are underpaid compared to American citizens — it’s why they’re employed in the first place.

For the record, Glass House Farms, the scene of the raid, said in a statement that it “has never knowingly violated applicable hiring practices and does not and has never employed minors,” according to CBS News.

And yet, the illegal workers were there by the hundreds.

And so were the children.

And so, also, was Professor Caravello, whose philosophy apparently includes attacking American law enforcement officers on behalf of criminals to keep children trapped in forced labor.

Specifically, Caravello is accused of attempting to tear gas federal agents using one of their own canisters, fired to disperse the crowd of “protesters” trying to disrupt the action.

“Border Patrol agents rolled tear gas canisters by protesters’ feet and Caravello ran up to one of the canisters and attempted to kick it. After the canister rolled past him, Caravello turned around, ran towards the canister, picked it up, and threw it overhand back at Border Patrol agents,” a Justice Department news release recounted.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Caravello was originally charged with a felony, but it was downgraded to a misdemeanor.

Caravello pleaded innocent to the misdemeanor charge Aug. 25, the newspaper reported, but maybe he should have quit while he was ahead. By the time the grand jury was finished, it was a felony again.

According to a Cal State Channel Islands faculty directory, Caravello is a lecturer in philosophy in the school’s math program, so whatever his faults might be when it comes to understanding the law or the exploitation of children, he’s clearly not a stupid man.

But when it comes to Trump Derangement Syndrome, the virulent ideological virus that turns leftists into mind puppets, no progressive is immune.

It destroys their reasoning powers — a mob of unwashed leftists is not a match for a well-planned law enforcement operation, no matter how willing its participants are to toss tear gas canisters.

It destroys their moral powers — if defending child labor exploitation is the hill you want to die on, you’ve lost your moral compass.

An indictment only means an accusation, of course. Caravello has yet to be convicted in a court of law.

But if he is convicted — and the smart money would probably bet in that direction — he could face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, according to the DOJ news release. That’s a good long while to consider how it all came about.

It probably won’t change his philosophy much, but there’s always hope.

