Professor Gets Just 12 Years After Caught with Dismembered Arms of His Student-Lover

Oleg Sokolov, a history professor at St. Petersburg State University sits in a cage waiting for a court session in St. Petersburg, Russia on Nov. 11, 2019.

By Jack Davis
Published December 29, 2020 at 10:03am
A professor who has admitted murdering his lover before dismembering her has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Oleg Sokolov, 64, was a history professor at Russia’s St. Petersburg State University, when he was found in November 2019 trying to dispose of the severed arms of his former 24-year-old girlfriend Anastasia Yeshchenko, according to the New York Post.

“He shot her, then tried to strangle her, but she continued showing signs of life so he shot her again,” Judge Yulia Maksimenko said according to the Post.

Sokolov shot Yeshchenko four times with a rifle before cutting up her body with a knife and saw.

He was then accused of partying with friends.

“His friends visited him, they all drank cognac,” the court was told.

When the party ended, he continued his work on Yeshchenko’s body. The woman’s severed head was later found in his apartment.

Is this too light a sentence?

During the trial, the judge said that when Sokolov tried to dispose of Yeshchenko’s arms, his scheme went awry. The arms did not sink, leading Sokolov to enter the water.  He could not get out of the river due to the cold and that is why he was caught, according to Reuters.

Sokolov did not deny the crime and asked the court to throw the book at him. He said he was driven to “a state of complete insanity” after Yeshchenko made remarks about his children from another relationship.

“I understand that I committed an horrific thing and deserve the strictest penalty possible,”  he said in a written confession reported by the UK Daily Mail.

He said his academic career was “crossed out in a few seconds” by his crime.

“I don’t care what is said about me. It doesn’t matter,” he wrote. “I killed her and myself too. I do not exist. My cherished memory of Anastasia is the most important thing for me now.”

“We were supposed to get married and were planning the wedding,” he added. “In over five years [dating] I had not raised my hand to her. Even scandals between us were rare.”

The maximum penalty for the crime was 15 years.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
