Professor Giddy About 'Wretched Woman' Queen Elizabeth's Suffering

Of course, in today’s political climate, one can always count on deranged leftists taking glee in the suffering of others.

Even the beloved, recently-deceased monarch of Britain — Queen Elizabeth II — isn’t safe from such attacks.

On Thursday, shortly before news of the Queen’s death became official, a professor from Carnegie Mellon University cheered on the Queen’s suffering.

The leftist academic, Uju Anya, an associate professor of second language acquisition at Carnegie Mellon, didn’t hold back.

Her comments are truly disgusting, and a Twitter user screenshotted it in order to prepare for its eventual removal.

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” Anya said. She then proceeded to continue.



“If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star.”

Of course, in Anya’s view, the only way to right the alleged crimes of the British empire is to dole out an equal level of hatred towards the sons and daughters of its perpetrators.

Didn’t the Book of Exodus say something about an eye for an eye?

Anya’s angry tirade didn’t stop there.

WARNING: The following tweet contains language that some readers will find offensive.

“That wretched woman and her bloodthirsty throne have f***ed generations of my ancestors on both sides of the family, and she supervised a government that sponsored the genocide my parents and siblings survived,” she tweeted.

“May she die in agony.”

At the time of publication, she has already begun removing tweets, and she’ll likely cite “right-wing hatred” and “threats” as the reasons why.

Anything to avoid taking responsibility for acting like a truly deplorable human being.

When you look at the landscape of the current progressive movement in the U.S., these are the emotions that bolster it — hatred, jealous and desire for revenge.

Don’t let them fool you — progressivism, social justice and wokeness aren’t about love for the oppressed.

It’s about hatred of the “oppressors.”

