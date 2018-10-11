Professor Says Hurricane Michael Victims Are Reaping What They Sowed

Does University of Saint Thomas thermal sciences professor John Abraham actually believe Florida panhandle residents deserved to get hit by a catastrophic hurricane for electing “climate deniers?”

“Victims of Hurricane Michael voted for climate deniers,” reads the headline of Abraham’s article, published in The Guardian on Thursday.

“Elections have consequences. Denying science has consequences. And we are reaping what we sow.”

Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida panhandle on Thursday at just below Category 5 strength.

The storm rapidly intensified as it approached the Florida coast, sparking evacuations and emergency declarations. Michael is one of the strongest hurricanes to make U.S. landfall, according to experts.

TRENDING: Kellyanne Conway Hits Hillary Clinton on ‘Dangerous’ Comments About Civility

Despite the lack of science to support for his case, Abraham blames Michael’s intensity on man-made global warming, leading to his subsequent claim that southern voters brought this upon themselves by voting Republicans into office.

“It is a wonder that a state like Florida, which will get pummeled by Michael, could vote for someone that denies climate change,” Abraham wrote, pointing to Florida GOP politicians like Governor Rick Scott and Senator Marco Rubio.

Abraham’s argument is that unless Republican “climate deniers” are voted out of office, more hurricanes will bring more death and destruction to the southeastern U.S., which tends to vote GOP lawmakers into office.

“Climate deniers will try to say this article is gleeful about a hurricane. It is not,” Abraham claimed.

Do you think this professor should apologize for his comments? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“First of all, this hurricane and all hurricanes that hit land can cause death and destruction. I pray that people heed warnings and get out of the way. I hope people stay safe, regardless of their understanding of climate change and its effect on storms.”

However, Abraham goes on to write that “elections have consequences and if we as a society want to create a better world and reduce climate change, we have to vote for people who understand science, who believe in facts.”

“Climate deniers are making these storms worse by stopping action on climate change. What the hell do we expect to happen when the deniers are writing the laws?” Abraham wrote.

The main problem with Abraham’s argument, however, is there’s little to no evidence global warming is making hurricanes more intense or frequent.

The united Nation’s latest climate report, released Sunday, found there’s little to no evidence global warming is making hurricanes more extreme or intense.

RELATED: The Inconvenient Truth About Hurricanes and Climate Change

“Numerous studies towards and beyond AR5 have reported a decreasing trend in the global number of tropical cyclones and/or the globally accumulated cyclonic energy,” the IPCC’s latest report found.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.