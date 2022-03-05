Professor Joe? Biden Says He Enjoyed His Time as an Ivy League Professor - He Never Taught a Single Class

I’m waiting for astronaut Joe Biden, personally.

You know it’s going to come up eventually. See, Biden isn’t content to just be president of these United States. That seems to be a pretty prestigious job, a powerful position only 46 men have held since 1789. But no. Biden says he’s been a truck driver. A civil rights activist. A potential hire for a lumber company.

He’s been none of those things, of course, but he says he has, and an indulgent media tends to let Uncle Joe spin his yarns as much as he wants, assuming that the less the American people know, the better. (We don’t agree here at The Western Journal, which is why we’ve covered Biden’s dissembling in detail. We’ll keep bringing America the truth about his lies — and you can help us by subscribing.)

Now Biden has a new job that he didn’t really have: teaching students at an Ivy League school. While it’s not the first time he’s claimed to have been a professor following his days as VP, it’s his most explicit statement yet that he stood in front of a classroom at the University of Pennsylvania and taught students.

“You make me miss being a professor at Penn,” he told historian Heather Cox Richardson in an interview posted online Friday.

“When I left the vice presidency I had a chance to do a number of things, but I took a professorship at the University of Pennsylvania on presidential politics and history, so I envy you. … I really enjoyed teaching and writing.”

Biden says he “really enjoyed teaching” when he was a “professor” at the University of Pennsylvania. Biden was paid $1 million, but never taught a single class. pic.twitter.com/vR2xzdOlDe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 4, 2022

According to the New York Post, Biden made similar comments during a virtual summit of world leaders last year.

“Two years ago, as you pointed out, when I last spoke in Munich, I was a private citizen. I was a professor, not an elected official,” Biden told the Munich Security Conference.

That claim drew scrutiny inasmuch as it was only kinda sorta true. So did his campaign trail assertion that rather than “taking a Wall Street job,” he “became a teacher, became a professor.” This time, however, he’s reached the point of objective falsehood.

The Daily Pennsylvanian, Penn’s campus paper, did a rundown of what Biden did as an honorary professor — officially the “Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor.”

“Although he does not teach regular classes, Biden has appeared on campus several times, and spoken at Penn on at least five occasions,” an April 2020 report revealed.

The paper counted at least nine visits to Penn’s campus after his vice presidency. One of those visits was to promote his book “Promise Me, Dad,” which doesn’t exactly seem professorial.

For this, he earned nearly $1 million, the Post reported. And he didn’t teach a single class.

But then, this is a pattern with our president. For instance, he’ll claim he was involved in the Civil Rights movement — until he’s pressed on it, at which point he’ll insist he wasn’t really involved. He pulled that old canard out of his hat during the interview with Richardson, as well:

Biden in 1987: “I was not an activist…I was not out marching. I was not down in Selma. I was not anywhere else.”pic.twitter.com/ijty46nY83 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 4, 2022

He once said he “used to drive an 18-wheeler” during a visit to a Mack Truck facility. It turns out that he once rode in an 18-wheeler.

There is zero evidence that Biden “used to drive an 18 wheeler” The extent of Biden’s trucking experience is that he **rode in** a truck once, for one night in 1973 (he made sure to return home by plane though) https://t.co/p9sPMU20W3 pic.twitter.com/A7tmkoOSHB — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 28, 2021

During a trip to Idaho in September, Biden claimed his “first job offer” was from lumber company Boise Cascade. (“Not a joke,” he insisted, always a sure sign of a Biden lie.) The company had no record of his application.

Joe Biden says his “first job offer” was from Idaho lumber company Boise Cascade. The company told the @nypost they have “no record” of him. pic.twitter.com/hlXcHupJwl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2021

What about the time he lied about getting arrested while trying to visit Nelson Mandela in jail in apartheid South Africa? Or the time he lied about the truck driver involved in the accident that killed his young wife and child, saying he was drunk at the time? (He wasn’t.)

You would think Biden wouldn’t need to provide blandishment to his backstory.

He was elected as one of the youngest senators in U.S. history, having only turned the requisite age of 30 after he won a longshot victory in 1972. He’s been in Washington for nearly a half-century now, having run for president three times, served as vice president and finally having secured the Oval Office. He’s the most powerful man in the free world during one of its most tumultuous periods.

But he just can’t stop lying.

Can’t wait for when he talks about walking on the moon with Neil Armstrong. Before Armstrong did.

