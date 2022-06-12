This Professor Makes $100k a Year to Teach Your Kids: Listen to How Insane He Is

The title of “university professor” used to really mean something. At one time, the profession carried a certain amount of weight and prestige.

Nowadays, if you tell someone you’re a college professor, they’ll wonder whether or not you belong in a mental institution.

That certainly seems to be a valid question when it comes to Patrick R. Grzanka, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

Grzanka was interviewed by Matt Walsh in the recently released documentary — which is currently dominating the streaming world — “What is a Woman?”

The film sought to ask the titular question to the country’s foremost experts in transgender rights and gender ideology.

Of course, the philosophy was quickly proven to be a farce when experts like Grzanka couldn’t provide a definition of “woman” other than “a woman is someone who says they’re a woman.”

This is, hilariously, despite the fact that Grzanka serves as the Chair of the Interdisciplinary Program in “Women, Gender and Sexuality.”

Lol imagine you seek this discussion out, get absolutely rolled in the conversation, and then STILL put it in your movie. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/8RM9Ou6fqH — Jude, what the hell? (@JudeWTH) June 5, 2022



In addition, Grzanka couldn’t define the word “truth” and became visibly agitated and offended when told there was such a thing as objective “truth.”

This is brilliant. With simple, dispassionate questions, @MattWalshBlog reveals that mere curiosity about the truth is enough to offend people who’ve built their careers and lifestyles on the back of its suppression.

pic.twitter.com/yIpbqazv4O — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 2, 2022

What is truly shocking — perhaps even more so than any of Grzanka’s strange beliefs — was the fact that he is paid incredibly well to teach this nonsense to young university students.

The @UTKnoxville professor who got mad at @MattWalshBlog for asking about “truth” makes over $92K a year and receives NSF grant money approaching $800K to study and publish complete nonsense. Lighting that money on fire would literally be more productive. https://t.co/EARp5kmHGR — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) June 3, 2022

Although the above tweet shows Grzanka’s salary to be roughly $92,000, The University of Tennessee system salary database now lists the professor’s salary as $100,704.

Over $100,000 for a women’s studies professor who can’t define the word “woman.”

This is what colleges and universities have become in the past few decades — they no longer equip students with truth and knowledge.

Have American universities been corrupted by woke nonsense? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (130 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

Instead, they turn them into political activists.

And, at the forefront of it all are diluted individuals, like Grzanka, whose inane ramblings now define American education.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.