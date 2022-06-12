Share
Commentary

This Professor Makes $100k a Year to Teach Your Kids: Listen to How Insane He Is

 By Michael Austin  June 12, 2022 at 1:16pm
Share

The title of “university professor” used to really mean something. At one time, the profession carried a certain amount of weight and prestige.

Nowadays, if you tell someone you’re a college professor, they’ll wonder whether or not you belong in a mental institution.

That certainly seems to be a valid question when it comes to Patrick R. Grzanka, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

Grzanka was interviewed by Matt Walsh in the recently released documentary — which is currently dominating the streaming world — “What is a Woman?”

The film sought to ask the titular question to the country’s foremost experts in transgender rights and gender ideology.

Trending:
Sheriff Issues Urgent Warning Against Picking Up Folded Dollar Bills: 'This Is Very Dangerous'

Of course, the philosophy was quickly proven to be a farce when experts like Grzanka couldn’t provide a definition of “woman” other than “a woman is someone who says they’re a woman.”

This is, hilariously, despite the fact that Grzanka serves as the Chair of the Interdisciplinary Program in “Women, Gender and Sexuality.”


In addition, Grzanka couldn’t define the word “truth” and became visibly agitated and offended when told there was such a thing as objective “truth.”

What is truly shocking — perhaps even more so than any of Grzanka’s strange beliefs — was the fact that he is paid incredibly well to teach this nonsense to young university students.

Although the above tweet shows Grzanka’s salary to be roughly $92,000, The University of Tennessee system salary database now lists the professor’s salary as $100,704.

Related:
Leaked Email Confirms Parents Are Not Crazy: Staff's Coordinated Effort Hid What Boy Was Doing at School

Over $100,000 for a women’s studies professor who can’t define the word “woman.”

This is what colleges and universities have become in the past few decades — they no longer equip students with truth and knowledge.

Have American universities been corrupted by woke nonsense?

Instead, they turn them into political activists.

And, at the forefront of it all are diluted individuals, like Grzanka, whose inane ramblings now define American education.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Watch: Anti-Gun Crowd Get Nasty Lesson in What Happens When the Other Guy Has a Gun and You Don't
This Professor Makes $100k a Year to Teach Your Kids: Listen to How Insane He Is
Breaking Report: Gun Legislation Deal Reached - Here Are the 10 GOP Senators Responsible
In Unearthed 2020 Video, Biden Explains His Plan to Destroy the Oil Industry
The List of Gear Kavanaugh's Would-Be Assassin Had Is Terrifying
See more...

Conversation