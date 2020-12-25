Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Professor Who Went on Strike for Social Justice Hit with Hefty Bill from State Auditor

×
By Jack Davis
Published December 25, 2020 at 1:57am
P Share Print

A University of Mississippi professor who said he did no work for two days as part of a strike to protest racial injustice is being slapped with a bill for that time.

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White first began investigating Ole Miss professor James Thomas in September, after Thomas widely publicized his plans to participate in a so-called “Scholar Strike” on Sept, 8 and Sept. 9, according to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger.

At the time, White said it was his job to “ensure that no public money is illegally spent,” which would cover payments to a public employee who says he is on strike.

“You’ve got a professor that’s telling the world that he’s engaging in a strike,” White said. “I wanted to make sure, at minimum, he doesn’t get paid for those two days he went on strike, and I believe that falls completely under my purview.”

Thomas had advertised his plan to strike through his Twitter account.

TRENDING: Nashville Skies Declared National Defense Airspace, Deadly Force Authorized Against Aircraft Entering No-Fly Zone

But the sociology professor later hedged about his activities while supposedly on strike.

Do you agree with this professor being billed for his "strike"?

Earlier this month, White announced the results of his investigation.

“Today my office issued a demand for $1,912.42 ($946.74 principal and $965.68 interest and investigative costs) to Prof. James Thomas for his ‘work stoppage’ (his words) on September 8th and 9th,” he wrote in a news release. “‘Concerted work stoppages’ and strikes are illegal under Mississippi’s no-strike law, and paying someone for not working violates Sections 66 and 96 of the state constitution. It’s simple — the taxpayers of Mississippi cannot pay someone when they did not provide the good or service they were hired to provide.”

White wrote that the simple fact of the matter is that Thomas did not engage with students as required.

“Over two days Prof. Thomas ignored every single email from his students,” he wrote. “My agents and I personally read each of those emails. One student was worried because they were having trouble responding to a writing prompt. Another could not access a lesson plan online. One student could not submit an assignment on time because of a technology problem and worried about getting full credit. Still another was worried about an assignment and asked if Prof. Thomas would be responding while on Scholar Strike. There are others.

RELATED: Teacher Thinks He Did Something Wrong, Cries When He Sees What Students Had Planned All Along

“Prof. Thomas had three classes to teach on those two days, and he did not teach them. He also told his students, ‘I will not be responding to emails’ and  ‘I will not be holding meetings via zoom, including office hours . . .’ In short, he refused to perform his job duties, and his tuition-paying students suffered as a result,” White wrote.

White pushed back against the claim Thomas made on Twitter that he was working simply because he was thinking.

“Thinking isn’t going to cut it with me. If an employee of the state auditor’s office came to me and said they would not be responding to my emails, they would not be at work, they would not be performing audits, they would not be available for calls, they would not be available for meetings, and that this was a work stoppage, but they would be thinking over the next two days, I would not pay them,” White wrote.

“The Office of the State Auditor takes Prof. Thomas at his word that he engaged in a work stoppage. If Prof. Thomas wants to make the argument that he lied and didn’t actually engage in a work stoppage, then he and his lawyer are free to try to spin that yarn now,” White wrote.

White wrote that Thomas has until the end of the month to pay what he owes the state before the case is sent to the Mississippi attorney general.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Two People Distributing Fliers for Georgia Dems Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Packages from Porches
Nashville Mayor Slammed for Chuckling While Talking About Christmas Explosion
Report: Person of Interest Identified in Nashville Bombing, FBI on Scene at Home in Tennessee Capital Neighborhood
IED Took Marine's Legs, After 13 Years of Perseverance He's Officially Sworn in as a Police Officer
Nashville Skies Declared National Defense Airspace, Deadly Force Authorized Against Aircraft Entering No-Fly Zone
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×