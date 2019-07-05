SECTIONS
Progressive Activist Dumbfounded When Attack on ‘Nazi’ Backfires in Spectacular Fashion

By Joe Setyon
Published July 5, 2019 at 8:14am
A progressive activist seemed mighty proud of himself for bothering a man wearing a Make America Great Again hat, or in the words of TJ Helmstetter, a “Nazi.”

It all started Thursday, when Helmstetter, who describes himself in his Twitter bio as a “progressive communicator,” complained about seeing “two separate tables of people wearing MAGA gear at” a Washington, D.C. location of Hill Country, a barbecue joint.

“Hill Country clean up your act. I have been patronizing you for 10*•+ years starting in NY,” Helmstetter wrote.

“Don’t serve Nazis,” he added, seeming to suggest that everyone who supports President Donald Trump is a “Nazi.”

But silently judging Trump supporters wasn’t enough for Helmstetter, as he would soon explain.

Do you think Helmstetter was in the wrong here?

“Just got thrown out of Hill Country DC for standing up to a Nazi. Don’t go there ever again. They support Trump and Nazis,” he wrote.

Details were forthcoming.

“Guy wears MAGA hat at my favorite restaurant,” Helmstetter wrote.

“I say ‘hey are you from dc?’ He says ‘no.’ I say ‘we don’t tolerate racism in this city.’ His girlfriend then physically jabs fingers into my chest and starts threatening me. Management tells me to leave, not woman who assaulted me.”

Helmstetter seemed to be very upset that the restaurant didn’t take his side, even though he was clearly the provocateur, having harassed a Trump supporter for no good reason.

WARNING: One of the tweets below contains profane language that some readers may find offensive.

Helmstetter appears to be a longtime progressive activist who has previously worked for a variety of liberal organizations, including the Democratic National Committee, according to his LinkedIn page.

The Western Journal reached out to both Helmstetter and Hill Country’s D.C. location, but neither returned our request for comment.

Several hours after publication of this article, Hill Country DC posted the following message to its Twitter account:

“Last night in Washington, D.C., we had an unfortunate incident and had to ask a guest to leave due to their hostile behavior towards another guest in the restaurant. Hill Country Barbecue Market is in the business of serving great barbecue with friendly and hospitable service,” the message read.

“In return, we ask our guests to be respectful and polite to each other. We continue to ensure our restaurants are a safe place for all of our employees and our guests.”

Helmstetter, meanwhile, has made his Twitter account private.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







