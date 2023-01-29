Confusion unchecked by reason paves the way to insanity. Encouraged and prolonged, it spells the demise of Western civilization that has championed reason since Socrates said, “To know thyself is the beginning of wisdom.”

First Minister of Scotland and Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon is either confused, unwise or both.

Sturgeon, according to Sky News, has accused gender reform opponents of using women’s rights as a “cloak of acceptability” for transphobia.

The accusations of transphobia are strange — or at least contradictory — because of Sturgeon’s statements in connection to Isla Bryson, a man who claimed to be a woman after being accused of raping two women, The Guardian reported. Bryson committed the rapes before “transitioning.”

Is Sturgeon suggesting that Bryson’s change of identity claim fundamentally changed her nature and made her a new person at the drop of a hat? Questioning this makes on transphobic? I’m confused.

At any rate, Shonna Graham, Bryson’s estranged wife, told MailOnline that Bryson’s transition was bogus and that he was only doing it to avoid going to a male prison, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

Bryson, who went by the name Adam Graham and was known by his victims by that name, appeared in court for the rapes for the first time in 2019. He was accused of raping two women, one in 2016 and one in 2019, after first meeting them online. Prosecutors accused Bryson of “preying” on vulnerable women.

After being convicted in January of this year, Bryson was reportedly sent to Scotland’s all-female Cornton Vale prison to await sentencing. This prompted outrage across the political spectrum.

At this point, Sturgeon intervened. She told members of the Scottish parliament that Bryson would not be incarcerated in the women’s prison “either short term or long term,” according to the Guardian.

Sturgeon went on to insist that it was important “that we do not even inadvertently suggest that somehow trans women pose an inherent threat to women.”

“Predatory men,” added Sturgeon, “as has always been the case, are the risk to women.”

Stop. I need a second to follow the logic.

Isla Bryson, as Adam Graham, was a predatory male and an inherent risk to women. But when Bryson decided he was a “she,” the risk may have been mitigated to a degree that he was assigned to a women’s prison to await sentencing?

Nobody’s going to buy that. Thankfully, Bryson was transferred to a men’s facility pronto.

The incident prompted speculation about a ban on transgender sex offenders being placed in women’s facilities when Sturgeon aligned with Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland. Brindley said, “I don’t see how it is possible to have a rapist within a female prison.”

Sturgeon, however, didn’t like the idea of a total ban. “The danger of any blanket approach is you end up having a different effect to the one you want because you catch cases that should be dealt with in a different way,” Sturgeon said. Alongside individualized risk assessment, “there should be a presumption that somebody who is convicted for rape is not in a woman’s prison.”

Problem solved, right? Look at it on a case-by-case basis. I think Sturgeon and her progressive allies are intentionally missing the point.

Take the Gender Recognition Reform Bill that recently passed in Scotland, as reported by Sky News.

The bill reduces the age at which someone can apply for a gender recognition certificate from 18 to 16. The bill also includes the provision people seeking a GRC will no longer be a need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria to receive one. Previously, applicants were required to live in their acquired gender from two years. Now they will only have to wait three months with a three-month reflection period — six months for 16 and 17-year-olds.

Opponents of the bill have raised concerns it will allow men to easily “change their gender” to prey on women and enter women-only safe spaces.

Should transgenders be put in the prison according to their gender? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 78% (304 Votes) No: 22% (88 Votes)

Instead of offering evidence to the contrary, Sturgeon, employing the left’s go-to tactic of calling people names who don’t agree with them, said, “There are people who have opposed this bill that cloak themselves in women’s rights to make it acceptable, but just as they’re transphobic, you’ll also find that they’re deeply misogynist, often homophobic, possibly some of them racist as well,” according to Sky News.

The problem with leftist ideology is that it denies reality. How can one know oneself if they reject biological reality? A man can only become a woman in his mind. What one thinks does not make it real. It’s that simple.

House of Lords member and leading fertility expert Robert Winston made it clear that a person’s sex “cannot be changed,” reported the Independent. According to Winston, people cannot change the sex they were born with because it is “genetically determined.”

Winston went on to say that people who choose to change their gender can do so only by mutilating their body. In other words, it’s fake.

Bottom line: A biological man cannot become a biological woman and, therefore, should not be sent to a women’s prison simply because he feels like a woman.

If sex is assigned at birth and gender is how someone identifies, then presumably it would valid for a grown man or woman to poison their boss and claim because they identify as a child they should be sent to juvenile hall.

It’s madness.

Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill, too, is madness. Maybe that’s why the U.K. government blocked it gaining Royal Assent. Royal Assent is final approval of a new bill, according to Sky News. The U.K. can block legislation from member nations but the rule, instituted 25 years ago, hasn’t been used before.

There is no wisdom in madness. There’s only confusion.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.