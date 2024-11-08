Share
News
San Francisco progressive Mayor London Breed, right, lost her re-election bid to Daniel Lurie, left.
San Francisco progressive Mayor London Breed, right, lost her re-election bid to Daniel Lurie, left. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images ; Loren Elliott - AFP / Getty Images)

Progressive San Francisco Mayor Concedes Race to Levi Strauss Heir

 By Jack Davis  November 8, 2024 at 7:00am
Share

California progressives suffered a one-two punch in this year’s elections as two high-profile officials lost their re-elections.

The first punch landed on election night when Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, who was elected in 2020 after the George Floyd riots convulsed America, was defeated by Nathan Hochman, who vowed to turn away from Gascon’s far-left policies, according to NBC.

The second landed Thursday, when far-left San Francisco Mayor London Breed conceded that she had lost her bid for re-election to Daniel Lurie, the heir to the Levi Strauss fortune and a political novice, according to SFGate.

Lurie’s path to victory was paved with the needles and filth strewn about downtown San Francisco amid rising crime and an uncontrolled explosion in the city’s homeless population. He promised to clean up the city.

Breed, who was the first black woman elected in ultra-progressive San Francisco, sought to address the problems, but solutions proved elusive.

San Francisco uses ranked-choice voting, in which voters pick the top 10 candidates they support. The system lops off the candidates with the least support round by round until someone finally emerges as the winner, according to KNTV.

Are Americans becoming fed up with progressivism?

In Lurie’s case, victory came on the 14th round of voting, allowing him to emerge with a 56.2 percent margin against Breed’s 43.8 percent, according to SFGate.

“I’m deeply grateful to … every San Franciscan who voted for accountability, service and change,” Lurie said in a statement, according to Politico.

On election night, Lurie said Breed’s tenure brought the city, “record budgets, worse outcomes and more excuses,” according to The New York Times.

“So many people love this city. It’s time for us to start making people feel like the city loves them back,” he said.

Related:
Historic: CNN's Election Numbers Show How Dominant Trump's Win Really Was

“Our challenge and opportunity is to show how government can deliver on its promise of a safer and more affordable city,” Lurie said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “And executing on these promises requires us to be courageous, compassionate and honest.”

“This is not an election that was about an ideological or policy-based shift or rejection of Breed,” said Jason McDaniel, a political science professor at San Francisco State University.

“It’s an outsider who is different and who was able to portray himself in that way as someone who will do things differently,” he said.

Lurie issued a note to supporters Tuesday saying that the job of fixing the city was not done just by voting, according to SF Gate.

“You poured your whole selves into this campaign,” he wrote. “Now, I am asking you to pour that same passion and energy into turning our city around. It’s time for us to roll up our sleeves and work together — no matter the outcome of this election.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Special Counsel Accuses Top Biden Administration Adviser of Repeatedly Violating Federal Law
DOJ Announces Murder-for-Hire Charges in Iranian Plot to Kill Donald Trump
House Judiciary Committee Sends Jack Smith an Ominous Warning as He Files Motion to Pause Trump Case
Campaign Staffers Unhappy with What Kamala Told Them in Post-Election Meeting: 'Detached from the Reality of What Happened'
Progressive San Francisco Mayor Concedes Race to Levi Strauss Heir
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation