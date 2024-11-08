Progressive San Francisco Mayor Concedes Race to Levi Strauss Heir

California progressives suffered a one-two punch in this year’s elections as two high-profile officials lost their re-elections.

The first punch landed on election night when Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, who was elected in 2020 after the George Floyd riots convulsed America, was defeated by Nathan Hochman, who vowed to turn away from Gascon’s far-left policies, according to NBC.

The second landed Thursday, when far-left San Francisco Mayor London Breed conceded that she had lost her bid for re-election to Daniel Lurie, the heir to the Levi Strauss fortune and a political novice, according to SFGate.

Being Mayor of San Francisco has been the greatest honor of my lifetime. I’m beyond grateful to our residents for the opportunity to serve the City that raised me. When I first took office in the middle of the night, back in 2017 when Mayor Ed Lee passed, I didn’t know what lay… pic.twitter.com/g8IoLTh2wj — London Breed (@LondonBreed) November 8, 2024

Lurie’s path to victory was paved with the needles and filth strewn about downtown San Francisco amid rising crime and an uncontrolled explosion in the city’s homeless population. He promised to clean up the city.

Breed, who was the first black woman elected in ultra-progressive San Francisco, sought to address the problems, but solutions proved elusive.

San Francisco uses ranked-choice voting, in which voters pick the top 10 candidates they support. The system lops off the candidates with the least support round by round until someone finally emerges as the winner, according to KNTV.

I’m deeply grateful to my incredible family, campaign team, and every San Franciscan who voted for accountability, service, and change. No matter who you supported in this election, we stand united in the fight for San Francisco’s future and a safer, more affordable city for all. pic.twitter.com/0uQzC2o04P — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) November 8, 2024

In Lurie’s case, victory came on the 14th round of voting, allowing him to emerge with a 56.2 percent margin against Breed’s 43.8 percent, according to SFGate.

“I’m deeply grateful to … every San Franciscan who voted for accountability, service and change,” Lurie said in a statement, according to Politico.

On election night, Lurie said Breed’s tenure brought the city, “record budgets, worse outcomes and more excuses,” according to The New York Times.

“So many people love this city. It’s time for us to start making people feel like the city loves them back,” he said.

“Our challenge and opportunity is to show how government can deliver on its promise of a safer and more affordable city,” Lurie said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “And executing on these promises requires us to be courageous, compassionate and honest.”

major turning point for san francisco. last night’s election secured real change after nearly a decade of bad policy and decline you love to see it. sf is unstoppable. sf is the future https://t.co/RUrHVi30pI — Aaron Ng (@localghost) November 6, 2024

“This is not an election that was about an ideological or policy-based shift or rejection of Breed,” said Jason McDaniel, a political science professor at San Francisco State University.

“It’s an outsider who is different and who was able to portray himself in that way as someone who will do things differently,” he said.

Lurie issued a note to supporters Tuesday saying that the job of fixing the city was not done just by voting, according to SF Gate.

“You poured your whole selves into this campaign,” he wrote. “Now, I am asking you to pour that same passion and energy into turning our city around. It’s time for us to roll up our sleeves and work together — no matter the outcome of this election.”

