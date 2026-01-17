Progressives Whine That Mamdani's Staff Picks Aren't the Right Race

Some progressives are not pleased with the level of diversity among New York City socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s top aides, The New York Times reported.

Several black and Latino leaders have spoken out against what they perceived as a lack of diversity in Mamdani’s cabinet. The mayor has appointed five deputy mayors, one of whom is Latino and none of whom are black.

Political consultant Tyquana Henderson-Rivers told The New York Times that it is “damaging that there’s no Black deputy mayor.”

“He already doesn’t have the best relationship with the black community,” Henderson-Rivers added in her interview with the outlet. “And it seems like he’s not interested in us because there’s no representation in his kitchen cabinet.”

She also wrote in a Facebook post that Mamdani is “acting out what black people don’t like about the [Democratic Socialists of America],” according to The New York Times.

“And that’s acting as if race doesn’t matter,” Henderson-Rivers wrote in the post.

Mamdani has hired and appointed several black people to positions within the city government since his inauguration, including Afua Atta-Mensah — who led the successful Mamdani campaign’s effort to reach out to black voters — as the city’s Chief Equity Officer.

Kyle Bragg, former president of prominent labor union Local 32BJ, wrote in a post to Facebook that the Mamdani administration is the “first” in half a century to “not appoint a black deputy mayor,” The New York Times reported.

Bragg wrote the same day that “any movement that benefits from black political labor while excluding black executive leadership is extractive, whether intentional or not.” In a later post, he clarified that his post was not “a condemnation of the Mamdani Administration,” but rather a “critique of an issue I believe deserves thoughtful attention.”

Diversity appeared to be a focal point for Mamdani as he ran for office, since he delivered campaign messages in multiple languages and said that his administration “looks like the city that it seeks to represent.”

The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

