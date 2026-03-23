'Project Hail Mary' Review: A Big, Fun Hit That Feels Like Old Hollywood

There was a time when Hollywood made movies for normal people. You bought a ticket, you sat down in your seat, and the only question was whether the movie would be good.

Now there’s a second question every time you buy a ticket:

What kind of woke messages is this movie going to try to slip in?

That didn’t happen overnight. Over the years, audiences have stopped giving Hollywood movies the benefit of the doubt and showing up to theaters blindly hoping to be told a decent story.

Film has become the ultimate medium for propping up far-left views on life, gender, faith, and modern politics.

That’s the moviegoing environment “Project Hail Mary” walks into, and it separates itself from the pack almost immediately.

This is a movie that knows exactly what it is and why it is a bona fide blockbuster after only three days of returns.

It is a big, character-driven science fiction story built around a simple idea that works. Most importantly, the story is not tripped up by attempts to check off DEI boxes, or to explain gender queer theory (to alien life or to the audience).

The film’s logline reads: “Science teacher Ryland Grace wakes up alone on a spaceship light-years from Earth. As his memory returns, he uncovers a mission to stop a mysterious substance killing the sun, and save Earth. An unexpected friendship may be the key.”

The result is an instant classic that could have been written during the golden age of film.

“Project Hail Mary” casts Ryan Gosling as a less-than-remarkable man (Grace) who is forced into the task of saving humanity.

Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller keep the focus where it belongs, letting the story unfold through lovable characters instead of muddying it up with culture war spectacles or too much CGI.

The visuals are stunning.

What really carries the movie is the relationship between Grace and Rocky, an instantly lovable alien he encounters along the way. Their pure relationship is the film’s anchor.

ryland grace and rocky in this new project hail mary clip is sending me 😭 "you're in a ball!"

"this room boring"

"dirty dirty dirty dirty dirty" pic.twitter.com/KOC9aCdr2t — ada (@leadaal) March 13, 2026

Lord and Miller set the film up for success, and the chemistry between Grace and Rocky steals the show. It is a clear and coherent film where every sequence serves the story.

That clarity is arguably why audiences are responding so positively. The film opened to $80.5 million domestically and $140.9 million worldwide, giving Amazon MGM its biggest opening ever, according to Variety.

That kind of opening doesn’t happen because of a good marketing campaign. When people like you and me walk out of a theater thrilled by what we’ve just seen, we tell someone else to go see it, which is one reason for the positive returns.

I walked out Sunday night, sent a link to the trailer to a handful of friends, and said, “You gotta see this.”

For a long time, that has not been the case. Most of my cinematic experiences end when the movie does, minus Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” and a handful of other films in recent years.

Too many movies have come with those extra layers of fluff and political tripe.

“Project Hail Mary” not only never goes there, but it is actually an adventure to watch throughout all of its lengthy 156-minute run time.

As an example of how refreshingly free of all that baggage this movie is, there is a moment early on where Grace shuts down a heavy question in his classroom and tells a student to ask her parents what they think.

What a concept!

This is a movie that is not interested in political detours that pull you out of the story. It stays in its lane with wonderful characters and high stakes that stand on their own merit, and it trusts that to be enough.

That focus carries all the way through to an ending that pays off the time invested in it. This is a movie families can watch together, as there is a little bit of something for everyone.

It leans on humor, tension, and characters who are so lovable that you root for them from the beginning to the end.

This is the kind of success that Hollywood used to be able to achieve without even thinking about it.

Perhaps the best thing about “Project Hail Mary” is that it doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel or be theoretical or scientifically perfect.

It works so well because of Grace and Rocky, whose camaraderie is strong enough to carry the entire film without anything else getting in the way.

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