'Project Hail Mary' Writer Says Hit Film Worked Because He Avoided Woke Political Agendas

Following the release of “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, author of the book it’s based on, said part of the reason it succeeded is that he avoids preaching politics in his work.

Weir was being interviewed on the YouTube Channel “The Critical Drinker,” when Scottish host Will Jordan commented on the blueprint for good storytelling.

“For me, it’s a great example of what you can do now with movies,” he began. “If you’re faithful to the source material and you don’t insult the intelligence of your audience, and give them something really interesting to grapple with, [and don’t,] dare I say it, try and shove, like, crappy identity politics into it, you end up with a … good movie at the end.

“The people just want to watch,” Jordan added.

Weir, who also wrote “The Martian,” which became a massive hit headlining Matt Damon, said he agreed with that approach and tries to steer clear of deeper messaging in favor of entertainment.

“I think you and me are kind of on the same wavelength there when it comes to fiction writing,” Weir replied. “I never put any politics or messaging in any of my stories at all. There’s no deeper meaning; there isn’t even any symbolism, even non-political. There’s just no symbolism at all. My books are just purely to entertain.”

“They’re human stories,” Jordan shot back.

“Yeah, you don’t have to worry about the message,” Weir declared, comically emphasizing the word “message” in an apparent shot at the movie industry.

“Project Hail Mary” is a character-driven science fiction story starring Ryan Gosling as middle-school science teacher Ryland Grace, who wakes up alone on a spaceship light-years from home. As his memory starts to return, he uncovers a mission to stop a mysterious substance from destroying the sun, thus snuffing out life on Earth.

The film was released on Friday and has already made over $150 million.

Even the Hollywood Reporter published an article about the movie titled: “Project Hail Mary’ Offers 4 Lessons Hollywood Should Learn — But Won’t.”

The four lessons were “Assume Audiences Are Smart,” “Embrace Sincerity and Optimism,” “Patience Can Be a Virtue,” and “Use Practical Effects Whenever Possible.”

Whether Tinseltown will take the hint and improve its storytelling remains to be seen.

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