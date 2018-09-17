Project Veritas Vows To Expose Deep State Individuals

The group that revealed the names and faces behind the dirty tricks being played by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign is back, and planning to expose the members of Washington’s so-called Deep State.

The Deep State is a term used to describe the entrenched web of bureaucratic and political interests that lurks beneath the surface in Washington, often working against the efforts of President Donald Trump.

James O’Keefe, who describes himself as a “guerilla journalist,” announced last week that his next series of videos will focus on exposing the Deep State.

“Do you want to see the faces of the Deep State? Tired of the press conspiring with ‘anonymous sources?’ In our next release, we’ll name names, show faces, and you will be able to see the first-hand account of their self-described crimes,” O’Keefe tweeted Saturday.

Do you want to see the faces of the Deep State? Tired of the press conspiring with “anonymous sources?” In our next release, we’ll name names, show faces, and you will be able to see the first-hand account of their self-described crimes. pic.twitter.com/qW3wR70gh7 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 15, 2018

TRENDING: Top Democrats Attended Private Dinner with Iran’s President and Louis Farrakhan

It has become necessary to unmask, to personify, and to put a face to the individuals who seek to disturb the fabric of our Republic. In order to do that, we must expose them with their own words. See more: https://t.co/jUAhWYMjw2 pic.twitter.com/TNtaOFmnrk — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 14, 2018

“To some, this deep state is an anonymous, faceless resistance. To others, it is a vast unaccountable government bureaucracy or … an extra-legal state within a state,” O’Keefe said Friday during remarks at the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles’ 47th annual Eagle Council, according to Breitbart.

“Some call it a conspiracy theory. But that conspiracy theory recently took out an Op-Ed advertisement in The New York Times,” O’Keefe said, referencing an anonymous column in the Times that claimed members of the Trump administration are working against him to save the nation from the president.

Is it time someone exposed the Deep State? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, O’Keefe and Project Veritas Action released several videos, one of which showed that a group stirring up violence at Trump rallies was connected with the Clinton campaign.

In a statement on the Project Veritas website, O’Keefe called the Deep State an “unelected cabal of federal government employees” who are “getting away with subverting the will of the people.”

“We also have seen a confluence of error-ridden ‘scoops’ of shadowy intelligence agencies colluding with political operatives to dispel or prove political narratives,” he wrote.

O’Keefe said the undercover videos that will be part of unmasking the Deep State will name names.

“When the subject of our next video, an employee in the executive branch, says, ‘Resist everything. Every level. F— s— up’ you’ll be able to see his name and his face. You’ll also see his title, direct employer, the movement of his lips, the cadence in his voice, his demeanor, his arrogance, his lack of introspection, and ultimately, him bragging about how nobody will ever hold his comrades nor him accountable,” O’Keefe wrote.

RELATED: Trump Says He Will Accept Election Results If …

O’Keefe said the goal of exposing the Deep State is not to support Trump, but to stop insiders from subverting the will of the American people.

O’Keefe closed his statement with a message to the Deep State.

“We are finishing the search for every rotten, crooked, law-breaking individual in this Deep State. We and others are going to find you. We’re going to unmask you. We’re going to make you famous,” he wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.