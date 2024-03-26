Prominent Bridge Engineer Says He's 'Not Surprised' About How Baltimore Bridge Collapsed

A renowned British structural engineer specializing in bridge design says he was “not surprised” at the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge after a container ship named Dali heading to Sri Lanka, crashed into it and caused it to fall into the Patapsco River early Tuesday morning.

There should be a serious investigation into the horrifying tragedy of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland. Is this an intentional attack or an accident? Praying for the victims, survivors, and families 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2m4vXn3Cpf — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 26, 2024

After analyzing video of the bridge’s collapse, Ian Firth observed what seemed to be two defensive barriers in the water adjacent to the bridge, which are designed to shield maritime infrastructure from vessel impacts and are referred to as “dolphins,” the Washington Post reported.

Firth pointed out that because the Dali approached the Key Bridge “at an angle,” it rendered these protective measures ineffective in preventing the collision that resulted in the bridge’s collapse.

He said had the Dali been traveling straight on instead of at an angle, it likely would have hit the protective objects around the bridge, and he noted that if there were more vessel-protection objects around the bridge, instead of just two, the Key Bridge might still be standing.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore (USA) collapsed after a collision with a cargo ship. pic.twitter.com/SToFRGGFE6 — S p r i n t e r F a c t o r y (@Sprinterfactory) March 26, 2024

America has suffered from infrastructure issues for quite some time and that the Key Bridge’s collapse could have been prevented is a strong indicator of this problem.

Should bridges have more security measures in place? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (44 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

The bridge, which was completed in 1977, was named after Francis Scott Key, the amateur poet who wrote the American national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Its 47th anniversary was celebrated just three days before Tuesday’s collapse.

The Key Bridge spanned 1.6 miles. Prior to its demise, the Key Bridge was the second longest continuous-truss bridge span in the United States and the third longest in the world, according to the American Civil Engineering Society.

The bridge’s collapse led to some conspiracy theories being spread online, suggesting there was dynamite planted on the bridge, which social media influencer Ian Miles Cheong shut down by tongue-in-cheek suggesting P. Diddy orchestrated the event to distract the public from his legal issues.

Diddy hired Ukrainian saboteurs to put dynamite on the bridge to distract the public from his legal issues, clearly. pic.twitter.com/erp6pLsAx9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 26, 2024

The Independent in the U.K. reported the recovery of at least body from the Patapsco River following the collapse of the bridge.

Rescuers were also able to pull out two survivors, one of whom was hospitalized.

Efforts continue as search teams look for an additional six individuals, given that eight were reported to be working on the bridge at the time of the incident.

USA Today reported that the members of the Dali container ship had communicated that they are safe and were awaiting rescue.

This update came from a seafarers’ chaplain, Andrew Middleton, who accompanied them on a shopping trip on to Walmart on Sunday, where they went to purchase personal necessities and snacks in preparation for what would turn into an ominous journey.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.