Prominent Catholic Cardinal Blasts Those Using the Bible To Promote Mass Migration

Christians should not bow down to the false altar of mass migration, particularly when it comes to importing non-Christians into Christian nations, a top cardinal in the Catholic Church said last week.

“It is a false exegesis to use the Word of God to promote migration. God never wanted these rifts,” Cardinal Robert Sarah said in an interview published March 27 by the French-language publication Valeurs Actuelles.

A translation of some of his remarks was provided in a report by Fox News.

Sarah, the head of the Vatican’s liturgy office and originally from the African country of Guinea, is a conservative voice within the church.

His views on migration run counter to those of Pope Francis, who has criticized nations that build barriers to keep out migrants.

TRENDING: Chicago Police Union Announces Vote of No Confidence for Top Prosecutor over Jussie Smollett Case

“Those who build walls will become prisoners of the walls they put up. This is history,” Francis said Sunday, according to CNN.

Sarah offered a different viewpoint, with a focus on the issue of non-Christian migrants flooding into traditionally Christian European countries.

“The Church can not cooperate with this new form of slavery that has become mass migration,” he said in the Valeurs Actuelles interview, according to Fox.

“If the West continues in this fatal way, there is a great risk that, due to a lack of birth, it will disappear, invaded by foreigners, just as Rome has been invaded by barbarians

Do you agree with Cardinal Sarah? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (273 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

“My country is predominantly Muslim,” he said. “I think I know what reality I’m talking about.”

Sarah’s views in the article are nothing new. In a 2017 speech, he warned against the dangers of liberal politics infecting the church on the issue of migration.

“The ideology of liberal individualism promotes a mixing that is designed to erode the natural borders of homelands and cultures, and leads to a post-national and one-dimensional world where the only things that matter are consumption and production,” Sarah said then, according to the Catholic Herald.

“Cardinal Robert Sarah, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, has said that defending migration was a misinterpretation of Gospels by priests and bishops “bewitched” by political and social issues.” https://t.co/QjdL8ay2gW — Julie Krezmien (@krezmien) April 2, 2019

RELATED: 2020 Democrat Claims It’s Hard To Imagine Trump Believes in God

It takes an African cardinal, not drowned in civilizational self-hate, to remind Europeans of their values. The pope and all Catholics should pay attention to the words of Robert Sarah. Vatican Cardinal: Encouraging Migration Misrepresents the Gospel https://t.co/4Xy3ziqHAM — Miguel Montenegro (@Pentacancer) April 2, 2019

In the Valeurs Actuelles interview, Sarah said priests or other faith leaders are only hurting their followers by giving in to the politics of the day, according to The Daily Caller.

“If he does not teach the faith, if he enjoys activism instead of reminding people that they are made for prayer, he betrays his mission. Jesus says, ‘I will strike the shepherd and the sheep of the flock shall be scattered.’ This is what is happening today. People no longer know who to turn to,” he said.

Sarah praised Poland, which has strict immigration policies that put it at odds with other European nations, according to Fox.

He said it should not sacrifice its identity “on the altar of a technocratic and stateless Europe.”

“(Poland) is free to tell Europe that everyone was created by God to be placed in a specific place, with its culture, traditions, and history. This current desire to globalize the world by suppressing nations, specificities, is pure madness,” he said.

Sarah said that the long game in the migration issue is that of the future of Europe as a center of Western Christian values.

“If Europe disappears, and with it the invaluable values of the old continent, Islam will invade the world,” he said, according to Fox.

“And we will totally change culture, anthropology, and moral vision.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.