Prominent Clinton and Obama Campaign Officials Die in Car Crash

Two prominent political figures from San Francisco, California, died Friday night in a car accident near Fallbrook.

Peggy Moore, 60, and Hope Wood, 48, were westbound in a Jeep Gladiator when they collided head-on with a Chrysler 300 that veered into oncoming traffic, according to SF Gate.

The crash killed Wood, Moore, the Jeep’s driver, and the Chrysler’s driver, 60, according to KNTV.

A third passenger journeying with Wood and Moore, however, survived the accident.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, looking into the possibility of whether alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

Moore and Wood were longtime East Bay political leaders who became partners after meeting each other while working on former U.S. President Barack Obama’s campaign in 2008, according to SF Gate.

Moore, in particular, had the reputation of being a “giant” in California political circles, the Daily Mail reported.

In 2019, the duo founded the political consulting firm Hope Action Change, focusing on issues relating to women of color and homosexual relationships.

Moore was also instrumental in running in the 2014 election campaign of former Oakland Democratic Mayor Libby Schaaf, according to KNTV.

In addition, she worked as a senior consultant on District Attorney Diana Becton’s campaign in Contra Costa County.

Moore also worked for Hilary Clinton’s primary campaign in California.

“Saddened by the tragic passing of Peggy Moore,” California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks said in a post on X.

Moore “was an incredible political talent & member of Team CADEM who brought a passion for organizing & a commitment to justice every single day,” Hicks added.



The East Bay Stonewall Democratic Club wrote in a statement shared on the social media platform that the organization was “devastated to hear of the passing of our past President Peggy Moore” and Moore’s partner Hope Wood, calling Moore “a force of change in Oakland and the East Bay.”

“​​Moore was dedicated to enhancing the visibility and civil rights of Oakland’s LGBT community and communities of color, as well as creating a vibrant and livable city for all Oakland residents,” the organization said.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee of California said in a post on X that she was “heartbroken” by the news, describing Moore as “a friend, an activist, and one of the best organizers” the congresswoman knew.

“Both Peggy and Hope made an impact on our community, on our city, on our state, and on our nation that will be felt for generations to come,” Lee said.

