Parler Share
News

Prominent CNN Figure Leaves Network After Over Two Decades: Time 'to Move On'

 By Jack Davis  December 11, 2022 at 8:59am
Parler Share

CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr will be leaving the network, according to a new report.

Oliver Darcy, CNN’s senior media reporter, posted the news on Twitter.

He wrote that Starr “has announced to colleagues that she will be leaving CNN in the coming days after her contract expires: ‘I have made the decision to move on.'”

Trending:
Top Sen. Warns of What's Coming Now That Biden Freed 'Merchant of Death' - This Doesn't Look Good

According to her CNN biography, Starr joined CNN in 2001 after working with ABC News since 1998. Starr had also been the  Washington, D.C., bureau chief for Jane’s Defense Weekly, which reports on national security issues.

“To my many colleagues and friends, With the expiration of my contract in the coming days I have made the decision to move on. Let me say this… you never say goodbye to your friends, so I won’t,” she wrote in a memo to colleagues, according to Deadline.

Jon Adler, senior vice president of program development for CNN Originals, is also departing according to Deadline.

CNN is in a time of transition, and recently axed correspondent Martin Savage and political commentator Chris Cillizza.

Do you think CNN is fake news?

Deadline reported that CNN’s  Ana Cabrera wants to leave CNN when her contract ends, citing sources it did not name.

Last week, after the big-name cuts, The Wrap reported that CNN would be cutting what it said were “several dozen” digital jobs.

“We’ve been transparent about our strategy. In order to innovate, grow and experiment, we’ve added more than 200 jobs in the past 18 months. Not every new project has paid off so we will stop some activities in order to reallocate those resources and enable future experimentation,” a CNN representative told The Wrap.

Related:
Watch: Fearless Father Runs Towards Danger After 2-Year-Old Starts Screaming - Drives Off Vicious Animal

The report noted that CNN, which had bought a video-sharing app called Beme for $25 million, pulled the plug on that project in November.

The cuts CNN announced earlier this month included stripping CNN’s sister network HLN of live programming with the current “Morning Express” show being replaced with “CNN This Morning.”

A memo from CNN boss Chris Licht to employees that was released at the time of the cuts, said that CNN is “also shifting our approach to paid contributors. In some areas, we will rely more on our CNN journalists.”

Programming staff will “see some reductions in show staffs and, in some cases, the combination of teams for our dayside and weekend lineups,” the memo said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Ex-Soccer Player Left Team After Refusing to Kneel for Woke Statement, Given Green Light for Lawsuit
Watch: Shoplifter Eyes Dollar Store as Target, Quickly Realizes He Robbed Wrong Place When Employee Jumps in
Watch: Music Legend Rushed Off Stage in Midst of Bomb Threat - Confusion Grips Crowd as Star Is Taken Away
Elon Musk Announces 'Twitter Files' on COVID Are Coming
Idaho Cops Issue Chilling Warning to Students About Killer on the Loose - Next Strike Imminent?
See more...

Conversation