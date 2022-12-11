Prominent CNN Figure Leaves Network After Over Two Decades: Time 'to Move On'

CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr will be leaving the network, according to a new report.

Oliver Darcy, CNN’s senior media reporter, posted the news on Twitter.

He wrote that Starr “has announced to colleagues that she will be leaving CNN in the coming days after her contract expires: ‘I have made the decision to move on.'”

—@barbarastarrcnn has announced to colleagues that she will be leaving CNN in the coming days after her contract expires: “I have made the decision to move on.” — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 9, 2022

According to her CNN biography, Starr joined CNN in 2001 after working with ABC News since 1998. Starr had also been the Washington, D.C., bureau chief for Jane’s Defense Weekly, which reports on national security issues.

“To my many colleagues and friends, With the expiration of my contract in the coming days I have made the decision to move on. Let me say this… you never say goodbye to your friends, so I won’t,” she wrote in a memo to colleagues, according to Deadline.

Jon Adler, senior vice president of program development for CNN Originals, is also departing according to Deadline.

CNN is in a time of transition, and recently axed correspondent Martin Savage and political commentator Chris Cillizza.

Deadline reported that CNN’s Ana Cabrera wants to leave CNN when her contract ends, citing sources it did not name.

Last week, after the big-name cuts, The Wrap reported that CNN would be cutting what it said were “several dozen” digital jobs.

CNN and almost all major global media houses are announcing layoffs as well. Media houses have been living unsustainably. High salaries to anchors & radio presenters are just examples. Rise of alternative media and lack of adaptability has also been a problem for them. — Waweru Nderitu (@Rictastic_00) December 11, 2022

“We’ve been transparent about our strategy. In order to innovate, grow and experiment, we’ve added more than 200 jobs in the past 18 months. Not every new project has paid off so we will stop some activities in order to reallocate those resources and enable future experimentation,” a CNN representative told The Wrap.

The report noted that CNN, which had bought a video-sharing app called Beme for $25 million, pulled the plug on that project in November.

CNN after mass layoffs, has to downsize and move their headquarters…“Well, this is what happens when you spend seven years whoring out your credibility to please a gnome named Jeff Zucker and put all your eggs in the Trump Russiagate scandal,Go Woke go Broke! pic.twitter.com/3JrWc9v4B6 — richard rimmer (@Sydsdad1111) December 10, 2022

The cuts CNN announced earlier this month included stripping CNN’s sister network HLN of live programming with the current “Morning Express” show being replaced with “CNN This Morning.”

A memo from CNN boss Chris Licht to employees that was released at the time of the cuts, said that CNN is “also shifting our approach to paid contributors. In some areas, we will rely more on our CNN journalists.”

Programming staff will “see some reductions in show staffs and, in some cases, the combination of teams for our dayside and weekend lineups,” the memo said.

