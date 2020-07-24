SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Prominent Conservative Professor Found Dead at His Home

×
By Jack Davis
Published July 24, 2020 at 7:13am
P Share Print

University of North Carolina, Wilmington professor Mike Adams, a conservative who jabbed liberals with enthusiasm, was found dead inside his home Thursday.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the house where Adams lived and found his body, according to WECT-TV.

No other details about his death were released.

Adams, 55, was just days away from a negotiated parting of the ways with the university, which had faced a groundswell of opinion to sever Adams’ connection with the school after tweets Adams made regarding the coronavirus.

Although Adams was never shy about expressing conservative views on race, gender and every other polarizing topic in 21st century America, a May 29 tweet turned the buzz of criticism against him into howls of outrage.

TRENDING: Portland Police Heckled While Arresting Man in Handsaw Attack on 2 Women

The tweet was aimed at North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper after some restrictions were lifted from the state’s coronavirus lockdown.

“This evening, I ate pizza and drank beer with six guys at a six seat table top. I almost felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina. Massa Cooper, let my people go!” Adams tweeted.

That was one of a string of tweets Adams issued supporting conservative causes and mocking liberal academia.

RELATED: GOP Newcomer Anna Paulina Luna Brings Conservative Grit: 'Fighting To Save This Country'

Hollywood celebrities took part in a nationwide push to get Adams fired.

The university, which lost a legal battle with Adams when it tried to deny him tenure, negotiated with Adams and agreed to pay him $504,702.76 if he would retire on Aug. 1.

Many voices honored Adams for his work to push back against liberalism.

In announcing that Adams would retire, North Carolina University Chancellor Jose Sartarelli made it clear that Adams was ousted due to his opinions.

“Over the past several weeks, many of you have inquired about the status of a UNCW faculty member, Dr. Mike Adams, in light of the public attention generated by comments he made on his personal social media channels,” Sartarelli wrote on the university’s website last month.

“We can now share the update that after a discussion with Chancellor Sartarelli, Dr. Adams has decided to retire from UNCW, effective August 1, 2020. We will have no further comment on this matter at this time, but we plan to share an update later this week regarding how we hope to move forward as a university community.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







CDC Releases New Guidelines That Take a Side on Reopening Schools
Prominent Conservative Professor Found Dead at His Home
New York Times Announces Podcast Blaming 'Nice White Parents' for Downfall of Public Schools
FBI Accuses China of Hiding Fugitive Military-Connected Scientist in the US
Portland Mayor's Attempt To Join Protesters Goes Very Wrong
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×