University of North Carolina, Wilmington professor Mike Adams, a conservative who jabbed liberals with enthusiasm, was found dead inside his home Thursday.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the house where Adams lived and found his body, according to WECT-TV.

No other details about his death were released.

Adams, 55, was just days away from a negotiated parting of the ways with the university, which had faced a groundswell of opinion to sever Adams’ connection with the school after tweets Adams made regarding the coronavirus.

Although Adams was never shy about expressing conservative views on race, gender and every other polarizing topic in 21st century America, a May 29 tweet turned the buzz of criticism against him into howls of outrage.

The tweet was aimed at North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper after some restrictions were lifted from the state’s coronavirus lockdown.

“This evening, I ate pizza and drank beer with six guys at a six seat table top. I almost felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina. Massa Cooper, let my people go!” Adams tweeted.

This evening I ate pizza and drank beer with six guys at a six seat table top. I almost felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina. Massa Cooper, let my people go! — Mike S. Adams (@MikeSAdams) May 29, 2020

That was one of a string of tweets Adams issued supporting conservative causes and mocking liberal academia.

Rioters don’t care about social issues. They are thugs looking for an opportunity to break the law with impunity. — Mike S. Adams (@MikeSAdams) May 29, 2020

The violent outrage of white liberals taking to the streets is brought to you by your local university. None of this would be possible without the encouragement of academic extremists who have hijacked the system of higher education. — Mike S. Adams (@MikeSAdams) June 1, 2020

Abortion intentionally kills an innocent human being. — Mike S. Adams (@MikeSAdams) June 4, 2020

Hollywood celebrities took part in a nationwide push to get Adams fired.

Ummm. @UNCWilmington. How do you employ this person?!? The racism and misogyny are atrocious. This feels like another change for Wilmington that the #OTHfam could make some noise about. @HilarieBurton @BethanyJoyLenz @antwon_tanner https://t.co/Cu0oJjp36Z — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 8, 2020

The university, which lost a legal battle with Adams when it tried to deny him tenure, negotiated with Adams and agreed to pay him $504,702.76 if he would retire on Aug. 1.

Many voices honored Adams for his work to push back against liberalism.

Today is a sad day at our little chapter. Our dear and beloved advisor and mentor, Mike Adams, has passed away. Below is our statement, YAF at UNCW will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/el7xCjiud8 — UNCW YAF (@YAFUNCW) July 24, 2020

This is awful. Simply awful. Professor Mike Adams was a tireless defender of the First Amendment and conservative values. It was recently reported that he was retiring from UNCW, who gave him grief for years for his viewpoints. #ncpol #nced https://t.co/t1P9qQAWUU — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) July 23, 2020

Heartbreaking. Today, pro-life speaker and professor Dr. Mike Adams was discovered dead in his home. He was powerful voice for the most vulnerable. His recent debate with an abortionist showed not only Dr. Adams’ great intelligence, but his compassion. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) July 24, 2020

In announcing that Adams would retire, North Carolina University Chancellor Jose Sartarelli made it clear that Adams was ousted due to his opinions.

“Over the past several weeks, many of you have inquired about the status of a UNCW faculty member, Dr. Mike Adams, in light of the public attention generated by comments he made on his personal social media channels,” Sartarelli wrote on the university’s website last month.

“We can now share the update that after a discussion with Chancellor Sartarelli, Dr. Adams has decided to retire from UNCW, effective August 1, 2020. We will have no further comment on this matter at this time, but we plan to share an update later this week regarding how we hope to move forward as a university community.”

