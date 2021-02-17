Login
Prominent Conservatives Mourn the Loss of Rush Limbaugh: 'He Leaves a Legacy That Will Last Forever'

By Kipp Jones
Published February 17, 2021 at 11:37am
Tributes are pouring in for conservative talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday after a long battle with advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh’s death was announced on his radio program by his wife, Kathryn, who described him as “the greatest of all time.”

“Rush was an extraordinary man. A gentle giant. Brilliant, quick-witted, genuinely kind. Extremely generous. Passionate. Courageous. And the hardest working person I know,” she said.

No amount of adjectives could possibly describe the impact of Limbaugh, whose voice represented the conservative movement for decades. As young conservative C.J. Pearson put it, the host “leaves a legacy that will last forever.”

The radio legend was appropriately honored online by prominent conservatives whose lives he touched.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrote of Limbaugh, “Watching his wit, passion, and willingness to hold the media accountable informed my entire career… Thank you, Rush, for all you have done for this nation. The United States of America is better because of you.”

Tributes continued to stream in from all those who paused to honor the conservative icon after hearing the tragic news.

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas noted: “Rush Limbaugh was a giant. With his straightforward, simple articulation of conservatism, he inspired millions. He was one-of-a-kind and he will be missed.”

Limbaugh, who turned 70 last month, was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former first lady Melania Trump during then-President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address last year. That award was bestowed upon him shortly after he divulged his cancer diagnosis.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
